Food & Drink

Japanese lunchfast and alcoholic boba

By Published On 02/21/2013 By Published On 02/21/2013

Since you're so over all those boring bottomless brunches, it's time you tried a topless brunch... wait, no... Ken Ken Ramen's Japanese brunch (there we go), featuring traditionally Eastern dishes along with not-so-traditional alcoholic boba tea (you know, the one with the tapioca bubbles), so make sure to bring your drinking pants (and tops... please wear a top).

1. Ken Ken Ramen 3378 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Since you're so over all those boring bottomless brunches, it's time you tried a topless brunch... wait, no... Ken Ken Ramen's Japanese brunch (there we go), featuring traditionally Eastern dishes along with not-so-traditional alcoholic boba tea (you know, the one with the tapioca bubbles), so make sure to bring your drinking pants (and tops... please wear a top).

Stuff You'll Like