The sandwich shop you've been waiting for

04/02/2013

Not just pretty much the only assignment you can trust special agent Yogi Bear with, Mission Picnic is also the name of a venture from three SF bros (one of whom transformed Kiji from a neighborhood sushi place into a Michelin-recommended restaurant) that's a mainly take-out lunch/dinner/late-night sandwich shop

The place is about the size of a deli and features interior details like tables made out of doors with concrete poured into them to level them out, plus Spanish tile taken from an old house… probably legally

Oh, hey cool lights made out of coke bottles

During park season, you can call ahead for to-go food so you can enjoy it on the grass in your shorts and/or thermal-lined parka

All of MP's sandwiches use Semifreddi's breads and Columbus Muscle Meats, including a Picnic Club (a BLT w/ pulled rotisserie chicken), a Nuevo Cubano (w/ roasted Black Forest ham, double melted p-Jack & three other delicious ingredients), and this Hainan Chicken w/ cilantro garlic butter -- good enough that you probably won't want to share it with your Boo... Boo.

1. Mission Picnic 3275 22nd St., San Francisco, CA 94110

