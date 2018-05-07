Tested-for-two-years cookies, now delivered to SFers

If, like Cookie Monster Fred Durst, you're someone who does it all for the cookie, order one of these chocolate chip cookies that took two years of testing to perfect, and're topped off with a sprinkling of sea salt. They're available for pickup from their Dolores Park-adjacent HQ or for in-city delivery with a $10 fee.
1. Good Eggs 630 Tennessee, San Francisco, CA 94107
