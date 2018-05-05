Food & Drink

More than just pies

By Published On 02/28/2013 By Published On 02/28/2013

If plodding all the way up to Western Addition is way too hard on your fair-trade TOMS, check out the Green Kitchen-ette. Open Thu-Sun at the Church St Chile Pies, it's armed with Mexi-liciousness from an abbreviated menu that includes some of the main favorites like the homestyle green chile chicken enchiladas.

1. Chile Pies 314 Church St, San Francisco, CA 94114

If plodding all the way up to Western Addition is way too hard on your fair-trade TOMS, check out the Green Kitchen-ette. Open Thu-Sun at the Church St Chile Pies, it's armed with Mexi-liciousness from an abbreviated menu that includes some of the main favorites like the homestyle green chile chicken enchiladas.

Stuff You'll Like