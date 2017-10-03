C&W is now doing a mother-fornicating Sloppy Joe

You know what's awesome? When someone takes something already great, and makes it even better, like that time they made Real Housewives… OF ATLANTA. Or when Craftsman & Wolves -- legendary makers of the soft-poached egg baked into a muffin -- started doing a savory menu to go with their new dinnertime hours. Check it..
That Sloppy Joe up above probably won't kiss Suzy Kolber on national TV (probably), but it'll definitely fill you with oyster mushrooms, Angus beef, and miso sweet potato buns
This communal-equipped, industrial-looking noshery is anchored by a 20ft display case behind which hang pictures of a torn-in-half plane and an abandoned van on an island... almost makes you wonder if they got LOST.