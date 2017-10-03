Food & Drink

Rooftop parties are now going to be a thing for you

By Published On 05/13/2013 By Published On 05/13/2013
El Techo

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Star Trek: Discovery' Complicated the Central Mystery with 'TOS' Callbacks

related

This Farmer Laughs Just Like His Chickens and No One Can Stop Laughing

related

Hurry, You Can Get $300 Roundtrip Tickets to Paris and 3 Other European Cities

Much like bodily-fluid-less BART seats, rooftop bars in San Francisco are super hard to find. Enter: El Techo de Lolinda, a roof-topping, casual drinking and dining spot with wind guards to keep you cozy and a retractable tent they can pull out when it's warm and sunny... so get excited for September 5th and 7th!

The food up here's a pan-Latin menu that's more simplified than the one downstairs, with delicious bites like these patacones, which're green plantain patties with salsa and black beans (the magical fruit)

Plus, they've got skewers! There's chorizo with panca glaze, marinated chicken, steak with zucchini panca & onion, and veggie

The booze program's extra rooftop-y, with three drafts, six Latin bottled's, and an entire cocktail program offering the likes of this Pisco Apricot Tropical (pisco, lime, pineapple)..

... and this Daisy de Santiago, which... you're just holding for your girlfriend? Yeah, that. Definitely that

Did we mention it's a rooftop bar with a view? Yeah, definitely add this to your list.

Patacones at El Techo
Skewers at El Techo
Pisco Apricot Tropical
Daisy at El Techo
The view from El Techo
1. El Techo de Lolinda 2518 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

El Techo, the more casual version of the downstairs Argentinean steakhouse Lolinda, serves Latin American street food and pitchers of margaritas. You’re gonna want to get the chicharrones de carne, which come in half pound, one pound, or one and a half pound orders (in other words, you'll need to come with friends). These aren’t your basic sidewalk cracklin's -- these are massive fried chunks of roasted pork shoulder that you’ll devour with housemade tortillas, lime, salsa, and escabeche meant to be enjoyed alongside one of the best rooftop views San Francisco has to offer.

Stuff You'll Like