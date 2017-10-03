Rooftop parties are now going to be a thing for you

Much like bodily-fluid-less BART seats, rooftop bars in San Francisco are super hard to find. Enter: El Techo de Lolinda, a roof-topping, casual drinking and dining spot with wind guards to keep you cozy and a retractable tent they can pull out when it's warm and sunny... so get excited for September 5th and 7th!
El Techo, the more casual version of the downstairs Argentinean steakhouse Lolinda, serves Latin American street food and pitchers of margaritas. You’re gonna want to get the chicharrones de carne, which come in half pound, one pound, or one and a half pound orders (in other words, you'll need to come with friends). These aren’t your basic sidewalk cracklin's -- these are massive fried chunks of roasted pork shoulder that you’ll devour with housemade tortillas, lime, salsa, and escabeche meant to be enjoyed alongside one of the best rooftop views San Francisco has to offer.