You won't believe this hot dog

That amazing, hand-crafted pastry shop in The Mission responsible for the muffin with a soft-boiled egg cooked inside it? They've done it again, with the newly revealed Haute Dog. This sucker's a well-timed take on the ballpark frank, and's made from an all-beef dog baked in a mustard-seed croissant, topped w/ homemade salt & vinegar beet chips, and finally crowned with wholegrain mustard which they put on with relish. As in pride, not actual relish.
Previous Venue Next Venue Venue Description
1. Craftsman & Wolves 746 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)
This communal-equipped, industrial-looking noshery is anchored by a 20ft display case behind which hang pictures of a torn-in-half plane and an abandoned van on an island... almost makes you wonder if they got LOST.