This restaurant is actually three restaurants (and one of them is Pal's Takeaway!)

La Movida

The restaurant version of a Russian nesting doll, La Movida is a Mission addition (rhyme!) that's not one, not two, but three restaurants in one: a California tapas spot at night, the new home for the beloved Pal's Takeaway at lunchtime, and a rotating Tuesday night pop-up destination on... Tuesdays.

Tables at Movida

Set in a former Mexican restaurant (which needed to be completely gutted), LaMo is probably the only place in SF you can literally eat off the walls -- the owner managed to save parts of the murals from the former Mextaurant to make these tables.

Sausage Sandwich at Movida

And while, yes, you could go for the actually-kinda-good-sounding tapas (Chorizo Fritos w/ Raclette fondue!) or the pop-up action, you should go for the now-awesome Pal's. Thanks to an expanded kitchen/prep area, they're now doing even more sandwiches, plus frying things like this cilantro/cucumber relish- and soy yuzu-topped Aunt Malaise sausage. Boy, is Uncle Malaise in for a surprise!

Roast beef at Movida

Or this roast beef with BBQ sauce (?), house-pickled Spring shallots, extra-sharp cheddar, and Calabrian chile mayo greens on a firebrand roll.

Wine at Movida

Oh, and unlike the old Pal's, this one pours tap booze! LaMo's got 10 beers and 20 wines rigged up, plus two awesome SF points of distinction: 1) rare bottles like this late-harvest Pinot that no other place in the city has, and 2) pointy-boobed dolls they found in the basement.

1. La Movida 3066 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

La Movida in the Mission is actually three restaurants in one: a California-style tapas and wine bar at night, Pal's Takeaway at lunchtime, and a rotating Bay-area pop-up-hosting location on Tuesdays.

