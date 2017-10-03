All hail the one-day-only fried chicken & mac 'n cheese burrito

That's right: get ready to treat your arteries like they said stuff about your Mother. Papalote is bringing back its one-day-only Soulrrito to its Mission location this Saturday, May 31st, at 11am, and improving the original mac 'n cheese concept by throwing in fried chicken, too. They sold out in just 30 minutes last time, so they're making wayyyy more, but you should still probably set up your tent outside, right about... now.
Nicer than the average hole-in-the-wall Mission taqueria but still super casual, Papalote serves up traditional tacos, quesadillas, and burritos in a sit-down counter-order space. Packed tight with rice, beans, pico de gallo and your choice of meat, the ginormous burritos are the definition of bang-for-your-buck and can easily be split between two people. Make sure you complement your order with plenty of chips served with the restaurant's signature roasted tomato salsa, which counts Bobby Flay as one of its many fans.