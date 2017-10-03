There are three topics that you should never talk about with friends if you want to stay friends: politics, religion, and which Mission burrito is their favorite. Since we've totally got enough friends right now... Warren G. Harding sucked, Buddhism is the sh*t, and here are the best burritos in The Mission. Taqueria Cancun Not just where you dared your friend to get a very explicit tattoo of a unicorn on spring break, Cancun is also the neighborhood taqueria that's open late and makes giant burritos you absolutely have to fill with al pastor.
Sure, most of these spots have a version of salsa and hot sauce, but few of them are so good that they sell jars of it online. Oh, and if you really want to get crazy, try your burrito naked. What's that? That just means no tortilla? Ohhhh, okay [puts pants back on].
Just because they started in Western Addition doesn't mean this transplant isn't of Mission caliber. Note the serious salsa bar selection for all your 'rito needs, plus try the fried plantain.
If the near-constant line out the door is any indication, this little hole-in-the-wall taqueria either makes burritos really slowly, or is your resident 24th St BART station gem [Editor's Note: it's the gem thing].
Opened in 1953, this spot is truly a neighborhood institution. Make your burrito even awesome-er by asking 'em to use one of their handmade tortillas.
Woah! Bet you didn't expect that. Sure, it's not necessarily what you'd expect when someone says 'delicious Mission burrito', but the Chicken Tikka Masala Burrito is certainly a burrito, in The Mission, and dude, sooooo delicious.
Less cramped and more actual-restaurant than some of the other spots on this list, El Metate's a nice enough space that you could actually take a casual date here. No, that's a lie, you eat burritos like a monster.
One of the best purveyors of burritos in the Mission (which is saying something), Taqueria Cancun doles out superb burritos, tacos, and tortas. It's hard to choose between tacos and burritos, and while you definitely don't want to miss the carne asada or carnitas burrito, you don't want to pass on the al pastor super tacos either. They're packed with so much pork, pineapple, avocado, and other tasty goodness that they're basically mini burritos. The casual spot is jam-packed for both lunch and late-night eats (it's open until 1am on weekdays, 2am on weekends).
Nicer than the average hole-in-the-wall Mission taqueria but still super casual, Papalote serves up traditional tacos, quesadillas, and burritos in a sit-down counter-order space. Packed tight with rice, beans, pico de gallo and your choice of meat, the ginormous burritos are the definition of bang-for-your-buck and can easily be split between two people. Make sure you complement your order with plenty of chips served with the restaurant's signature roasted tomato salsa, which counts Bobby Flay as one of its many fans.
Figuring out which taqueria to go to in the MIssion can be tough, but you can’t go wrong with El Farolito, one of the neighborhood's OG burrito havens, which happens to also be within perfect stumbling distance of numerous bars and the 24th Street BART. The super burrito is where it’s at, with a hefty dose of rice, beans, salsa, guac, sour cream, and whatever delicious meat you choose (carne asada is a good call).
This taqueria has one of the best vegetable burritos in the city because they use actual veggies and not just beans and cheese.