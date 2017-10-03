The Official San Francisco Dollar Menu

Tax Day? More like The Government Just Took All My Money Damn I'm Super Poor Now And Suddenly In The Fetal Position Day, amirite?? If you're anything like us, you're going to be pinching pennies for a while. Don't worry, though: one hundred of those pennies can get you all 19 things on this list. That's right, we made you a San Francisco Dollar Menu.
Oysters
At these 36 oyster happy hours
All over SF
People loooooove to give oysters away for a dollar during happy hour. And you love to eat them. And this is the last time we’re going to talk about oysters on this list, but seriously: if you’re looking for something for a buck in SF, you should look for an oyster during a happy hour.
Cocktails
Jackalope (address and info)
Polk Gulch
Sure, it’s just a CHANCE to get your drink for a buck. And yeah, it's only on Tuesdays, but still it’s a fifty percent shot and who doesn’t like to drink on Tuesdays?
Tecate
El Rio (address and info)
Outer Mission
Get $1 Tecates on Monday from 1-8pm. That's seven hours. You're welcome.
Margaritas
The Taco Shop at Underdogs (address and info)
Outer Sunset
Get $1 margaritas on Fridays from 6-6:30pm.
Wood-fired pizza
Palio d’Asti (address and info)
Financial District
Order two adult beverages during happy hour (Mon-Fri, 4-7pm) and get a $1 pizza. Choose from Margherita, vongole, calabrese, and more.
Deviled eggs
Gaspar Brasserie (address and info)
Financial District
Deviled eggs for one stone-cold Washington during happy hour Mon-Fri, 4-6pm.
A donut
Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop (address and info)
Nob Hill
You can get a raised or cake donut for less than a dollar, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year, 10 years a decade, 10 decades a century... you get the idea.
PBR
Brainwash Café & Laundromat (address and info)
SOMA
$1 Pabst every day during happy hour from 4-7pm.
House wine & draft beer
Sam’s Grill & Seafood Restaurant (address and info)
Financial District
Get your second glass of house wine for $1 (or your second draft beer for fifty cents) on “Throwback Thursdays” from 4-6pm.
Dumplings
E&O Kitchen and Bar (address and info)
Union Square
Butternut squash dumplings with red curry sauce are just a buck each during happy hour (Mon-Sat, 3-6pm).
Mussels
Bar Crudo (address and info)
Western Addition
Herb- and jalapeño-marinated mussels for one dinero each. But you’ve got to order a half dozen or a dozen. (Which shouldn't be a problem.)
Exactly four Buffalo wings
Hi Tops (address and info)
Castro
You can get Buffalo wings for 25 cents every Monday. That’s four for a dollar in case you were too excited to do the math.
One taco
Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem (address and info)
The Mission
$1 tacos on Tuesdays from 4-7pm.
One piece of Nigiri
Nara Sushi (address and info)
Nob Hill
From 3-6pm, Mon-Fri, get $1 Nigiri (salmon, tuna, surf clam, tamago...).
A mini cupcake
Mission Minis (address and info)
The Mission
Mini gourmet cupcakes for $1 each. Choose from Ruby Red Velvet, cinnamon horchata, classic vanilla, and more.
BBQ pork bun
Wing Lee Bakery (address and info)
Inner Richmond
Eighty cents will get you a baked BBQ pork bun.
Beer and cocktails
Monroe (address and info)
North Beach
Get $1 beer AND COCKTAILS every Friday from 6-7pm during the weekly “Battle of the Decades” event.
One ounce of wine
Claudine (address and info)
Financial District
All of the wines on tap (eight total) are just a dollar an ounce on Mon-Fri from 4-6pm. Only catch? There’s a 2oz minimum.
More PBR
The Melt (address and info)
Multiple locations
Buy a melt after 4pm any day of the week and get a PBR for a buck.
This bar has a Duck Hunt party room, excellent cocktails, and a Plinko board for drink specials -- plus, it's named for one of the sweetest (supposedly) mythical creatures around.
Since 1978, El Rio has been serving up cheap drinks and hot beats on its expansive back patio. This Mission dive is a staple of the San Francisco gay bar scene with its packed barbecues, killer Sunday parties (like Hard French), live music, pool tables, shuffleboard, and serious dance vibes. Come for the free oysters every Friday at 5:30pm, but bring cash for your drinks.
Tacos and sports -- what’s not to like? Chef Nick Fasanella blends authentic Mexican food with high-quality bar fare using locally-sourced, organic ingredients at this Inner Sunset spot. The result is a modern taqueria-meets-sports bar, complete with 10 plasma TVs and a menu featuring queso, Frank's Red Hot buffalo wings, Mission-style burritos, and street style-tacos.
This Italian restaurant on the border of Chinatown and the Financial District is famous for its happy hour, where purchasing two alcoholic beverages gets you a quite enjoyable pizza for just $3. Beyond the bargains you'll find a menu deep with updated, seasonal takes on Italian classics, like mint and pea ravioli with braised ramps and lardo. and a thoughtful, heavily Italian wine list.
This Parisian-style brasserie in FiDi is the kind of place you'd bring a date if you wanted that date to go on for hours. For starters, the dark wood interior, red leather banquettes, textured walls, and chandeliers practically ooze sex appeal. The downstairs restaurant serves a menu of classic French food with a Northern California twist, but there are some pure bistro staples like Croque Monsieur and steak frites. Upstairs in the Cognac Room bar, you'll find the largest selection of brandy drinks in San Francisco.
This 24hr Polk Gulch donut mecca and San Francisco standby has been a staple of early mornings (and late nights) since 1960, firing up amazing apple fritters and old fashioneds before they suddenly became objects of hipster fascination. The also make quite possibly the biggest donut you've ever seen. Try the Bob's Challenge, which requires consuming it in three minutes. Or, you know, just enjoy a bunch of really tasty donuts at your own pace.
Get it all done at once -- BrainWash Cafe (despite the slightly ominous name) allows you to get your clothes cleaned, caffeinated yourself, grab a bite to eat, see a show or some comedy, or get your work done with free Wi-Fi, all in the same place.
Sam's Grill started as an open-air oyster market, which turned into one of the city's most popular seafood restaurants by the 1890s. Almost 150 years later, Sam's continues to be a popular spot for San Franciscans who want local, seasonal seafood, and kick-ass martinis. Ask for a booth, which comes complete with heavy curtains for maximum privacy.
E&O Kitchen and Bar is a go-to spot to refuel when duty (and shopping) drag you to Union Square. The menu encompasses a myriad of Asian foods, which means you can get pad Thai, Indonesian fried rice, and Malaysian curry all in one sitting. Spanning three floors, this massive place will always have a seat available for you.
If Nopa made the Divisadero neighborhood what it is today, Bar Crudo solidified its status as a golden dining destination. For over a decade, Bar Crudo has been serving up a seriously good happy hour and dinner that’s ideal for family visits. It’s perpetually packed and one of the city’s most underrated restaurants, with a bumping happy hour that features dollar oysters, fish tacos, and sumptuous seafood chowder. Don’t miss the crudo sampler, uni avocado toast, and lobster burrata salad at this small restaurant that packs a punch.
Finally, a place to drink and relax where your sexuality isn't reduced to a stereotype. Hi Tops is a gay sports bar in The Castro that's decked out in benches made from bleachers, flat-screen televisions (16 of them, so they're always playing the game you came to watch), and Top Chef-level nachos, wings, and corn dogs. The speciality cocktails are a huge draw too, like the house Haterade that's served in a plastic water bottle.
Although inspired by the famed Muppet band, this place is about as devoid of Muppets as you can get. What they do have, however, is cheap wings, liquor on tap and beers served in Mason jars. We think this more than makes up for a little Hensonless-ness.
This Lower Haight location of a Polk St favorite offers up traditional Japanese fare like miso soup, ramen, and sashimi, but also has some crazier menu items, like a California roll sprinkled with Pop Rocks. There are also sake pairings involved. 40 different types are available, and if you don’t know what you want, no worries -- someone will be there to help you know just what to get with your Maguro Tar Tar roll (sesame oil-seasoned tuna with Korean pear & avocado).
Mission Minis is in the Mission. It sells mini cupcakes. That's some refreshing honesty. Choose from flavors like Ruby Red Velvet, cinnamon horchata, classic vanilla, and more.
Wing Lee Bakery has great dim sum, with large portions at super-reasonable prices -- keep a look out for the pork buns, rice cakes, and beef siu mai.
This North Beach lounge brings music, booze, and fun to Broadway. The must-hit night at this place comes on Fridays, when Monroe hosts the Battle of the Decades, wherein the music progresses from the '70s to the '00s, while drink prices progress from $1 to $4, and you progress from happy to happiest.
Apart from its lime green walls, Claudine's noteworthy features include wine on tap, a menu of French cuisine made from local ingredients and an outdoor patio area for dining. The Happy Hour specials and the meat/cheese plates alone should be enough to pique your interest.