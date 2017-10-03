One new restaurant. One new bar. Lots of homemade cheetos from a Top Chef.

From a Top Chef competitor and a drinksmith formerly behind the program at Beretta comes two glorious spots in one: Aveline (an amazing restaurant), and immediately next to it, The European (a complementary bar). So, what to expect?
The Aveline: The main restaurant space has a bright, airy interior along with glass-enclosed wine rack walls and a large open kitchen, which will be producing "New Californian" cuisine all influenced by Chef Casey Thompson's roots in French and Southern cooking.
The European: Influenced by bar manager Adam Wilson's experiences across six (!) different continents, the cocktails will be an updated take on Prohibition-era drinks designed to pair beautifully with the bar menu (put together from some of Casey Thompson's favorite snacks). Which, lucky for you, we've created a handy guide to!
What to get: "Chips 'n Dip" that're actually way better than mere chips 'n dip. They're crispy-fried chicken skins with charred onion, smoked eggplant cream, and trout roe.
Pair with: Since these have flavor that packs a punch, pair it with an Aperol Kick with gin, sparkling wine, and seltzer.
What to get: The house-made "SPAM" that's actually way better than Spam (seriously guys, quit lowering our expectations) and is, in fact, incredible cured pork shoulder with Texas toast-ettes, homemade mustard, and black grape jelly.
Pair with: The Violet Fizz, a combo of gin, cream, and seltzer with a black currant and violette mixture poured over.
What to get: The Brisket Burger is served with vidalia onion, Fontina, and Vegemite butter, and -- hyperbole aside -- may just be in contention for SF's best burger.
Pair with: The Sauternes Punch with lemon, orange, celery, and white pepper.
What to get: The pièce de résistance -- an upscale take on the chef's favorite snack, house-made cheetos. You really, really need to try these.
Pair with: The Duke, since a classy snack deserves a classy cocktail, this combo of Campari, rye, vermouth, and absinthe is perfect.
Chef Casey Thompson puts on a show for diners at this new open kitchen resto. Plus, she's pals with lots of famers and food artisans so the food's comes from the local community.
