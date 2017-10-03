The only thing you need to eat this weekend: the Brunch Burger

Guess what? Yep, chicken butt. But also, Bluestem Brasserie just unveiled a completely ridiculous, completely must-eat, Sat/Sun only Brunch Burger THAT HAS HASH BROWNS ON IT and COULD BE TOTALLY FREE THIS WEEKEND if you keep reading.
First, the burger. It starts with humble beginnings: three patties, and a little bacon.
Then comes the homemade American cheese, which, unlike actual American cheese, is really made of cheese.
Once the cheese is melted, it's assembly time. Up first: the grass-fed beef patty.
Followed by the crispy, fried hash brown patty (twist!).
Then the cheese-covered breakfast sausage patty (woah, double twist!!).
Then we start on the next four layers (yep, four). There's the bacon.
Then house-made bread and butter pickles.
Then every Californian's favorite fruit (... ? Vegetable? EVERYTHING?): avocado.
And finally, it's topped with a fried, sunny-side-up egg and served with spicy ketchup.
