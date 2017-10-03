Food & Drink

The only thing you need to eat this weekend: the Brunch Burger

By Published On 05/15/2014 By Published On 05/15/2014
Joe Starkey

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Elon Musk Wants to Fly You Anywhere on Earth in 30 Minutes for Plane-Ticket Prices

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

related

IKEA’s Furniture Is About to Get Way Easier to Assemble

Guess what? Yep, chicken butt. But also, Bluestem Brasserie just unveiled a completely ridiculous, completely must-eat, Sat/Sun only Brunch Burger THAT HAS HASH BROWNS ON IT and COULD BE TOTALLY FREE THIS WEEKEND if you keep reading.

Grilling the Bluestem Burger
Joe Starkey

First, the burger. It starts with humble beginnings: three patties, and a little bacon.

Cheese on Bluestem's Brunch Burger
Joe Starkey

Then comes the homemade American cheese, which, unlike actual American cheese, is really made of cheese.

Beef patty
Joe Starkey

Once the cheese is melted, it's assembly time. Up first: the grass-fed beef patty.

Hasbrown patty
Joe Starkey

Followed by the crispy, fried hash brown patty (twist!).

Breakfast sausage patty
Joe Starkey

Then the cheese-covered breakfast sausage patty (woah, double twist!!).

Bacon on the Brunch Burger
Joe Starkey

Then we start on the next four layers (yep, four). There's the bacon.

Pickles on Brunch Burger
Joe Starkey

Then house-made bread and butter pickles.

Avocado
Joe Starkey

Then every Californian's favorite fruit (... ? Vegetable? EVERYTHING?): avocado.

Finished Brunch Burger
Joe Starkey

And finally, it's topped with a fried, sunny-side-up egg and served with spicy ketchup.

Okay, now on to the free part: all that 10 lucky readers have to do to get a free one is Tweet THIS, and we'll hook some randomly super-lucky readers up with a burger they can redeem from now til July 27th.

Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor and is actually allergic to avocado, but he hears people seem to really like it, so... tell him what he's missing out on via Twitter.

1. Bluestem Brasserie 1 Yerba Buena Ln, San Francisco, CA 94103 (Soma)

Downtown's Bluestem Brasserie has a sleek vibe that's reminiscent of LA, which is exactly why it's so unique in the city by the bay. Floor-to-ceiling windows, big leather chairs, private booths, and a second-floor balcony create an upscale, power meal vibe that matches the menu of solid American food. Bluestem has the best brunch in the neighborhood, probably because it serves a special brunch-only burger that's topped with hash browns, breakfast sausage, bacon, house-made American cheese, and a fried egg. Hello, heaven.

Stuff You'll Like