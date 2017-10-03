Food & Drink

Finally, a fast-food joint that only serves French fries

By Published On 12/03/2013 By Published On 12/03/2013
3 potato 4

Trending

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

Best burgers in San Francisco, shmest shmurgers in shman shmancisco. Today we cast off our burger-y chains to pay homage to a new spot that... pays homage to the Robin to burger's Batman: The French fry. Now open in Mid-Market, 3 Potato 4 is your new destination for fries, fries, and nothing but fries.

Sign at 3p4

Started in a town famous for witchcraft and using "space-age technology" (Salem, it's Salem), 3p4 interestingly turns out a potatocopia of fries that aren't actually, um, fried.

Convection Oven at 3p4

Instead, they use a high-intensity convection oven that steams the fries for perfect, non-greasy crispiness, then they toss said perfect fries in Alderwood-smoked sea salt. 

Scotty at 3p4

Did we mention they're space-themed?

Sauce at 3p4

So, you pick a size (Snack, Hungry, or Share), your fries are ready in three minutes, then you choose one of 12 different sauces to add, like Curry Ketchup, Wasabi Ginger Mayo, Big Bang, or what Left Eye used to say whenever Rozanda Thomas was all "Whatcha' wanna do for takeout tonight, boo? Pizza? Chinese? Wingstop??" (Thai Chili).

All fries at 3p4

Oh, and you can opt for waffle-cut sweet potato fries too, along with the soon-to-come soups and, for dessert, a remarkably-similar-to-what-your-gf-once-made-you-sleep-on-the-couch-for-offering... Banana Rocket.

1. 3 Potato 4 1051 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (The Tenderloin)

3 Potato 4 is serving up non-fried, delicious, perfectly-greasy French fries in a multitude of variations.

Stuff You'll Like