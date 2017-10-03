Choose your own fried chicken adventure

Not just what the roosters are doing to the hens at all those avian singles bars, Proposition Chicken is the poultry-focused, quick-service restaurant from the guys who brought you the carnival-themed Straw that, even though it's not in the Castro, has a 9ft neon cock on the wall.
They have a ballot on the wall of all the things that they're for (free-range chicken) and against (restaurants that refuse to take credit cards and then make you pay to use their ATM... AMEN).
The way the menu works is a really simple choose-your-own adventure. Just pick a type: Flipped (rotisserie), Fake (tofu), or Fried (fried). We're not saying fried should be your choice but, well, just look at it!
Then you pick the way you want it: as a sandwich on an Amoroso hearth-baked roll with spicy slaw, thyme, and sage potato chips (pictured above), as an entree (with a buttermilk biscuit, honey butter, and spicy slaw: pictured above-above), or as a salad (not pictured because, salad).
To round things out, they've got a huge assortment of sides like hand-cut fries with malted mayo, plus a ton of wings and strips like these Buffalo wings with bleu cheese mousse, which you know'll be clucking delicious.
PC is serving up seriously unique chicken eats, as well as libations that'll make you start crazily Instagramming the 9ft neon cock on the wall.