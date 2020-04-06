Where to Order Your Work From Home Lunch in San Francisco

So much of San Francisco is shut down, but if you’re one of the lucky ones, you’re still in possession of a job, working from home, and keeping some kind of semblance of a normal schedule. But despite how normal you’re trying to keep things, there’s a good chance your usual lunch spot, whether it be the deli on the corner or one of the fancy cafeterias at your tech company, isn’t available.
While we’re all for a bowl of cereal for every single meal of the day, we’re going to be in this predicament for at least another month, which means this is the perfect opportunity to continue to support the restaurant industry and treat yourself to a delicious meal that doesn’t come out of a box. From healthy salads to lobster rolls to tacos to bomb-ass deli sandwiches, we found some of the best delivery and takeout options in most SF neighborhoods that will make your lunch break just a little bit better. And, not that we have to remind you, but please be as generous as possible with gratuity. People are struggling right now and every penny counts.
CASTRO
Woodhouse Fish Co.
Call 415-437-2722 for takeout or order for delivery via Caviar
This seafood spot is offering a limited menu, including a Louis salad with Dungeness crab, a lobster roll, Baja fish tacos, fish and chips, and more, as well as $30 bottles of wine and $4 bottles of beer. We wouldn’t normally encourage drinking during the work day, but if you’re not drinking in the afternoon, it’s highly likely you’re the only one.
COW HOLLOW
Shake Shack
Order online for pickup
There are going to be days during sheltering-in-place when you want something healthy and nutritious, and there are going to be days when the only way you can get through them is with a ShackBurger, crinkle cut fries, and a frozen custard shake. We’re just relieved that Shake Shack opened in SF when it did so that we don’t have to live through these uncertain times without it. The Fillmore Street location is open from 11am to 8pm for takeout everyday.
DIVISADERO CORRIDOR
4505 Burgers & BBQ
Order online for in-store pickup or for delivery on Caviar, Uber Eats, Grubhub, or DoorDash
Whether you’re craving a plate of smoked meat, a hearty burger, or a cobb salad with all of the delicious things that make salads exciting, like bacon, avocado, egg, and blue cheese, this restaurant, known for having one of SF’s last remaining wood-fired barbecue pits, has it all, including delivery from 11am to 9pm.
DOGPATCH
Just for You Cafe
Order for pickup or delivery via Uber Eats
Just for You is serving up its amazing diner-style breakfasts and lunch dishes from 7:30am to 3pm during the week and 8am to 4pm on the weekend. A few favorites include the frittata, the breakfast burrito, and the biscuits and gravy, and if you’re craving something a little lighter, the spinach salad with chicken. Out of Champagne and don’t want to hit up the store? Just for You is also selling 16oz mimosas for pickup orders.
EMBARCADERO
Pier 23
Call 415-362-5125 for pickup or order for delivery through Caviar or DoorDash
You won’t get to enjoy the waterfront views while eating, but you can enjoy a limited menu from noon to 5pm, including clam chowder, crab cakes, pork and oyster jambalaya, Dungeness crab and Bay shrimp melt, bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, baked gnocchi, or a three-course meal for $15 that includes chowder, a salad, and a choice of mains (get the melt!). Pier 23 also has cocktails and beer available to-go.
FINANCIAL DISTRICT
Mixt
Order online for pickup or delivery
Get a huge healthy (or as healthy as you want it, anyway) salad from one of Mixt’s four locations, and pay-it-forward to healthcare workers or someone impacted by COVID-19 by buying their meal. After you make your salad, you can add “Help feed three healthcare workers” or “Help feed someone a healthy meal” before you checkout. Location hours vary with most of them staying open for dinner, but the Kearny Street spot is only open from 10:30am to 3pm.
INNER RICHMOND
Burma Superstar
Place an order for pickup by calling 415-387-2147, or order for delivery via Grubhub
Well, at least there finally won’t be a way to enjoy the flavorful dishes from this popular Burmese restaurant. Right now you can get the tea leaf salad, spicy and crispy chicken, garlic noodles and more for delivery or takeout from 11:30am to 2:30pm and 5pm to 8:30pm.
INNER SUNSET
Tartine
Order online for pickup or via Postmates for delivery
We highly recommend maximizing your order if you’re getting lunch from Tartine’s Inner Sunset location (open from 8am to 4pm) by ordering more than “just” lunch. We’d go with the quiche or salmon tartine for the main course and a pastry for dessert, plus a country loaf and a side of hummus or cheese spread for later. Need toilet paper? You can also throw in a roll of that for a buck.
MARINA
Asian Box
Order online for pickup or for delivery via DoorDash, Caviar, or Postmates
Get a fresh, healthy, and filling meal from Asian Box on Chestnut Street. Create your own box, which includes a base (brown rice, jasmine rice, Asian salad, or chilled rice noodles), a choice of protein, like garlic and soy glazed beef or lime basil shrimp, a ton of different toppers, and your choice of sauce. You can also add spring rolls, soup, and even a half bottle of wine. Open from 10am to 7:30pm.
MISSION
Media Noche
Order online for pickup or through Caviar for delivery
The Cuban sandwich spot is slinging satisfying sandwiches from 11:30am to 7:45pm for pickup and delivery. We’re fans of the signature sandwich, an El Cubano with roasted mojo pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss, house pickles, mustard served on sweet brioche. Media Noche also has a couple of healthy salads and empanadas.
NORTH BEACH
The Italian Homemade Company
Order in-person for takeout or online for delivery
If you’re looking to fill up on an indulgent pasta dish, like pappardelle with bolognese and meatballs or tortellini with browned butter and sage, then you can order for delivery, but if you want one of the traditional flat bread sandwiches, (served cold or warm), you’ll need to pick your order up at the Columbus Avenue location. Our recommendation? Pick up a sandwich for lunch, and pasta to enjoy later.
OUTER SUNSET
Hook Fish Co.
Order online for pickup
Enjoy a delicious meal and help support local fisherman by grabbing takeout from this fish market and restaurant on Irving and 47th Street. Start with an order of poke and chips and get fish tacos, fish and chips, a salad topped with fish, or a crab burger. While you’re there, pickup some fillets or other seafood to take home and cook later. Hook Fish Co. is open every day from 11:30am to 9pm.
POTRERO HILL
Parker Potrero
Order online for pickup or via Grubhub for delivery
This casual French-leaning bistro is offering a limited menu Monday through Friday from 9am to 2pm. The salads are huge and delicious (the Asian chopped never disappoints), and the tartines feel like a special treat. Tartine also has a few solid breakfast options as well as bottles of wine at a 40% discount.
RUSSIAN HILL
Split
Order online for pickup or get delivery from Caviar
The American cafe is offering its casual, but sophisticated menu every day from 9am to 9pm. For lunch, choose from a slew of sandwiches, like a crispy chicken sandwich on a toasted challah bun, a couple of burgers, and a bunch of healthy salads, including a design-your-own option. With your order, you can also add a $15 “Help feed someone a healthy meal” option that will go to someone in need.
SOMA
Deli Board
Order in person for takeout or for delivery via Stella Courier
Now, more than ever, we need the magic that is an over-the-top Deli Board sandwich piled high with imaginative combinations of mouthwater ingredients. You can make your own if you want, but that’s just silly when someone knows far better than you what will actually taste delicious, like the Mezman with pastrami, deviled egg salad spread, muenster cheese, cherry peppers, pickles, and Board sauce on garlic dutch crunch. Right now you can get them Monday through Friday from 11am to 4pm.
UPPER HAIGHT
Street Taco
Call in your order at 415-525-4435 or have it delivered by ChowNow
Craving a burrito, but feel like you should really be eating a salad? Get the street bowl from Street Taco, a fried tostada bowl filled with your choice of meat, fish, or veggies, beans, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, and salsa. Street Taco also has tacos (go figure), burritos, nachos, and a quesadilla, and is open daily from 11am to 10pm.
