Brendan McGill Opens New Pizzeria on Bainbridge Island, Proves He Cannot Be Stopped

Making crispy, blister-crusted pizza is nothing new in Seattle. I'd even make the claim that "chef-driven" pizza isn't remarkably groundbreaking, with Ethan Stowell delivering plenty of pies across his restaurants, as well as the recent opening of John Sundstrom's Southpaw rounding out the list. But when chef Brendan McGill opened Bruciato on Bainbridge Island at the end of January, it's possible that Seattle's best pizza finally arrived. In order to try it for yourself, you'll need to stop whatever you're doing, hop onto the next ferry, and get in line.

To understand what makes his pizza worth a ferry ride (pro tip: walk on), you'll need to first hear the story of Brendan McGill. It began in 2010 with Hitchcock, his dinner-only restaurant on Bainbridge Island. From there, he opened a deli, a vegan restaurant called Verjus, and finally, Bruciato. McGill got into pizza after cutting his teeth in Naples, Italy. It was there he learned about sourcing while also cooking for free at the best pizzerias in the world. McGill found that hyperlocal, ingredient-focused food was the way to go and he brought that conviction back with him to Seattle.