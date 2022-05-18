The Absolute Best BBQ Joints in Seattle

West Seattle’s Lady Jaye offers chef-driven barbecue dishes with all the best things that can come with barbecue: a butcher shop, a top-notch whiskey bar, and large patio seating with fire pits and a view of their smoker. Their rotating menu means that every day is an event, like Burnt Ends and Biscuit Wednesday or Smoke Tomahawk Saturdays. You’ll be able to find some staples here you won’t be able to get anywhere else: their Smoked Bologna sandwich or a Bulgogi short rib melt show the wide range of flavors and influences that can be incorporated with barbecue. The team utilizes whole animals, so you can pick up some unique cuts of meat or broth and sauces at their butcher shop on your way out. Don’t miss any of the cocktails by Lady Jaye co-founder Sara Rosales, former Beverage Director at Radiator Whiskey and White Swan Public House.