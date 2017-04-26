The Best Brunch Spot in 13 Seattle Neighborhoods

Thanks to the fact that Seattle's the fifth most congested city in America, and thanks to these 10 drivers, you spend so much time stuck in traffic that we wouldn't blame you for moving to, like, Mt. Vernon. Haha... just kidding, we'd totally blame you! What we wouldn't blame you for is wanting to stay close to home once the weekend rolls around. To help make that easier, we picked the best brunch spot in 13 different Seattle 'hoods...
Tangletown
Burgundian serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-4pm, which gives you a six hour time frame on each day to get your paws on the sublime brûléed oranges, Croque Madames, papas con chorizo, and fried chicken with malt waffle, apple butter, sausage gravy, and bourbon maple syrup.
Fremont
For a righteous Creole breakfast with restorative properties, look no further than Restaurant Roux’s brunch, which is served Saturday and Sunday from 9am-2pm. Highlights, both sweet and savory, include the (in)famous beignets and a dish called The Cure, which has two eggs, Creole fries, your choice of meat, grits, and grilled bread.
Ballard
On the weekend, Porkchop & Co. purveys exotic twists on breakfast like shakshouka or kimchi hash, which has kimchi (duh), potatoes, and cauliflowers. Add a buck for a fried egg or chorizo for two and you’ll be set until dinner.
Capitol Hill
You need something fried, and you need it fast. We get it. Opt for the Hangtown Fry at The Wandering Goose, served hot off the skillet. This is as close as it gets to visiting your Grandma's house in the country come summer. Hours here are 7am-4pm every day, so don’t worry about waking before noon for this brunch.
Georgetown
Georgetown’s Brass Tacks does brunch on Saturday from 11am-3pm and Sunday from 10am-3pm. Seasonal items on the menu at this rustic restaurant include the Kentucky Hot Brown (brioche, bacon, roasted turkey, tomato, mornay, and a fried egg) and the Pork Flank Steak & Eggs with breakfast potatoes, pan roasted pork flank steak, and two eggs.
Downtown
Tried and true, this Pike Place Market establishment might be a winner if you don’t mind slugging through the crowd on a Saturday morning. From breakfast tacos to an exciting take on an omelet that boasts Dungeness crab and has been deemed “world famous,” it’s well worth the effort getting there.
Pioneer Square
Served on the weekend from 9am-3pm, London Plane’s offerings are light and fresh, very much like its atmosphere. From baked goods galore to the mustard rubbed pork shoulder with creamed nettles and poached egg, this beautiful space is the perfect spot to perk up on a Sunday.
Phinney Ridge
So maybe it's technically in Ballard, but it's worth heading down the hill for the glorious offerings at this itty bitty neighborhood cafe. We recommend the Wild Alaskan Smoked Salmon Benedict to really get your weekend brunch going.
Belltown
This behemoth spot in Belltown serves brunch on the weekends from 9am-3pm. You’d be remiss if you didn’t order the fried chicken & waffles with maple pepper jelly or the corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs and a fluffy biscuit.
Columbia City
From 8am-3pm, Geraldine’s Counter in Columbia City serves hearty brunch fare like its signature casserole, which has hash browns, sausage, pepper jack, cheddar, eggs, and layered cream, or rep the PNW with its Emerald Scrambled Eggs, which have pork sausage, hash browns, spinach, sweet bell peppers, onions, eggs, and pepper jack cheese.
Queen Anne
You’re going to need something filling after shlepping up the hill, so try out the Pecan and raisin studded bread pudding dipped in cinnamon custard or the red flannel hash, a New England standard that features corned beef, potatoes, and beets with two poached eggs.
U-District
Brunch at the location off Roosevelt in the U-District runs from 7:30am-2:30pm. One of the house favorites at Portage Bay is the migas, which has three eggs scrambled with chipotle and cumin, two kinds of Tillamook cheese, fresh basil, homemade salsa, and sour cream all folded into a large flour tortilla.
Madrona
This homey Madrona spot serves brunch on the weekend from 9am-2pm. Specials here include St. Clouds Eggs Benedict and the Not-So-Standard Imperial Mix Up, which touts rice, scallions, eggs, ginger, and Portuguese sausage.
Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. The Burgundian Tavern2253 N 56th St, Seattle
-
2. Restaurant Roux4201 N Fremont Ave, Seattle
-
3. Porkchop & Co.5451 Leary Ave NW, Seattle
-
4. The Wandering Goose403 15th Ave E, Seattle
-
5. Brass Tacks6031 Airport Way S, Seattle
-
6. Lowell's Restaurant1519 Pike Pl, Seattle
-
7. The London Plane322 Occidental Ave South, Seattle
-
8. The Fat Hen1418 NW 70th St, Seattle
-
9. Local 3602234 1st Ave, Seattle
-
10. Geraldine's Counter4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
-
11. 5 Spot1502 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
-
12. Portage Bay Cafe4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
-
13. St. Clouds1131 34th Ave, Seattle
At The Burgundian Tavern, the maxim "beer is for breakfast" is dutifully maintained, and the power hour specials run Monday through Friday without fail. The always-available selection of craft beers and ciders, as well as the extensive cocktail menu, both stand to prove that no time is a bad time for drinking. Serving AM eats all day, the Tavern is an ideal late brunch spot with plenty of classic American egg dishes featuring utterly Burgundian touches like sour beer vinagrette or bourbon smoked maple syrup. Power hours at the bar include a selection of foods best enjoyed in tandem with copious amounts of alcohol (wings, soft pretzels, steak with beer cheese), and the kitchen stays open until midnight on the weekends. Whether you're looking for fries with fennel-beer-mustard, or a house-curated barrel aged cocktail, The Burgundian offers judgement free indulgence just about all the time.
Helmed by the guy who brought the po boy to Seattle with the Where Ya at Matt? food truck, Restaurant Roux is Matt Lewis' brick-and-mortar extension offering up even more Southern and French Creole eats in Fremont. His New Orleans roots, French culinary training, and Pacific Northwestern location all come together in the form of comforting dishes like buttermilk fried chicken, grilled trout, and ham-brined pork chops. And with names like Red-Footed Baby, Purple Skirt, and Doctor Boggs, even the handful of affordable cocktails carry on this spot's Louisiana spirit.
On the weekend, Porkchop & Co. purveys exotic twists on breakfast like shakshouka or kimchi hash, which has kimchi (duh), potatoes, and cauliflowers. Add a buck for a fried egg or chorizo for two and you’ll be set until dinner.
The Wandering Goose is a sparsely decorated but warmly furnished Southern comfort food restaurant in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. With natural sunlight illumination and fried chicken Friday, you'll feel at home. Which, of course, will make it hard to leave.
Located in what used to be a big and tall clothing store, Brass Tacks dishes out a bevy of gourmet menu items and a selection of signature handmade cocktails. There's outdoor seating and free wifi, if you're the kind of person who likes the outdoors or needs the internet wherever you go, and Brass Tacks also hosts live music performances every Friday night.
Tried and true, this Pike Place Market establishment might be a winner if you don’t mind slugging through the crowd on a Saturday morning. From breakfast tacos to an exciting take on an omelet that boasts Dungeness crab and has been deemed “world famous,” it’s well worth the effort getting there.
This collaborative effort offers great wines, take-home essentials (cookbooks! homeware!), tasty homemade sourdough bread, and other specialty foods.
Contrary to its name, The Fat Hen is rather small -- dainty, even -- with white wainscoting and marble-topped tables. The daytime eatery is a sunny neighborhood nook, popular for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, with only 20 seats available. Under Italian ownership, the Seattle favorite offers a menu featuring the best of Italian and American eats, in addition to French pastries delivered daily from Honoré bakery right across the street. The cafe serves a full breakfast menu of classic morning dishes (mimosas included), but the kitchen's standout mainstay is the "egg bake" -- two eggs baked in a pool of rich house-made tomato basil sauce, served to each guest in an individual cast iron skillet topped with generous portions of ham, mozzarella, pork sausage and mushrooms.
Local 360 sources most things from within 360mi of the city, and Matt's in the Market gets almost everything from the stalls in Pike Place Market downstairs.
Deep in Columbia City, Geraldine’s Counter takes breakfast very seriously. Closed daily at 3pm, the place serves a hearty brunch menu of classic American comfort food, offering six omelette specials in addition to every egg, pancake, bacon, or French toast combination that one might possibly crave (that is to say, a bacon egg sandwich on French toast is not out of the question). For those who, for whatever reason, might choose to abstain from sausage-topped buttermilk pancakes or homemade biscuits with bacon and gravy, there is a lunch menu as well, with plenty of soups, salads, and Geraldine's famous "Columbia City Corned Beef Sandwich," all of which is served in a dining room enclosed by walls of exposed red brick and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Brimming with kitsch, Seattle's 5 Spot boasts a cuisine that draws from all points of the continental U.S.. Several times a year, the chefs at this eccentric eatery reinvent the menu in order to focus on a new region in the United States, in an attempt to pay homage, through community meals, to the cultural diversity embedded in American history. At any given time, the restaurant will (simultaneously) offer New England clam chowder, Southwestern carne asada, a Southern chicken and waffle special, and a West Coast fish taco plate. In addition to the overwhelming cultural amalgam of entrees, the Queen Anne's hilltop locale boasts late night eats until midnight daily, and an early bird special on breakfast items. 5 Spot's major crowd pleaser, however, is its "Sunday Night Fried Chicken, " served family style, every Sunday, with biscuits, gravy, and mashed potatoes.
Brunch at the location off Roosevelt in the U-District runs from 7:30am-2:30pm. One of the house favorites at Portage Bay is the migas, which has three eggs scrambled with chipotle and cumin, two kinds of Tillamook cheese, fresh basil, homemade salsa, and sour cream all folded into a large flour tortilla.
This homey Madrona spot serves brunch on the weekend from 9am-2pm. Specials here include St. Clouds Eggs Benedict and the Not-So-Standard Imperial Mix Up, which touts rice, scallions, eggs, ginger, and Portuguese sausage.