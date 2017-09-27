Food & Drink

The Absolute Best Burgers in Seattle Right Now

Updated On 08/15/2017
best burgers in seattle
Burger Addict | Brian Oh

Upon finishing this article, one of the first things you’ll likely lament is: "WHAT, no Dick's? No Red Mill?! No [insert favorite burger place here]?!?! Just what the hell is going on, Thrillist?" But bear with us. This was a list created knowing full well that Seattle has so many quality burger options, we’d invariably have to make the excruciating decision to cut some great ones. However, that leaves us with an incredibly talented lineup of 12 burgers that includes everything from burgers topped with peanut butter to ones made with deep-fried meat. Now, without further adieu, Seattle’s best burgers.

Truffle Burger

Burger Addict

Address and Info

Renton

Hidden away in a rundown strip mall outside of Renton, Burger Addict is a labor of love from an award-winning local chef who moved home after running kitchens in New York, London, and Paris. That chef, Marcus Olson, uses his experience to make burgers that are totally at odds with the hole-in-the-wall where they're made. The grass/alfalfa-fed sirloin is ground by hand, the molten cheese made in house, and the burgers are cooked-to-order using a unique induction-impinger oven, which they've patented. The result is a range of burgers, like this one topped truffles & mushrooms, as wells as truffle cheese, that will deliciously defy expectations.

ltd burger
Eric D'Intino

Troll Burger

LTD

Address and Info

Fremont

Since purchasing LTD last year, its new owners have been slowly transforming it from an out-and-out sports hang into the kind of neighborhood pub that serves the usual classic American bar food... only slightly more elevated. This includes the Troll Burger, which features two perfectly charred quarter pound patties, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and a fried egg... making it the requisite burger to eat while watching the game. Something you can totally still do there.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Dahlia Lounge

Address and Info

Downtown

Sure, the classic burger at Tom Douglas’ Palace Kitchen might be more celebrated, but his lunch only number at the DL surpasses it with some help from a bacon/beef patty that’s topped with even more bacon, white cheddar, pickled green tomatoes, and special sauce, which isn’t a “secret” sauce per se, but they’re still not telling you what it is.

uneeda burger
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

The Classic Burger

Uneeda Burger

Address and Info

Fremont

Housed in a former garage, Uneeda Burger cooks up patties made with all-natural beef sourced from Painted Hills (or grass-fed wagyu from Crescent Harbor for a few dollars more), the best of which is... debatable. The best deal though is The Classic with a quarter pound of beef, shredded lettuce, and fresh tomato, all for just five bucks. Or, to put it another way, less than what McDonald's charges for burgers nowadays.

katsu burger
Katsu Burger

Mt. Fuji

Katsu Burger

Address and Info

Georgetown (& Other Locations)

Katsu Burger, which combines Japan's juicy Katsu style fried meats with American style burgers in brightly colored counter service style spaces, was a huge sensation when it first opened in SODO. Lucky for us, it’s pretty much stayed that way ever since, expanding to Capitol Hill last year, and still serving -- among other more manageable options -- Seattle's most ridiculous (in a good way) burger: the Mt. Fuji with beef, chicken, and pork patties, plus three types of cheese & bacon.

Lil Woody’s
Lil Woody’s

The Pendleton

Lil Woody’s

Address and Info

Capitol Hill (& Other Locations)

Already boasting locations in Seattle's three busiest food neighborhoods, this much ballyhooed restaurant has just opened it's fourth spot inside White Center's massive new beer hall, Beer Star, where it continues to throw out can’t miss specials every week, as well as a dozen or so mainstays -- highlighted by the BBQ sauce and onion ring topped Pendleton -- all served on incredibly buttery buns.

quality athletics
Chona Kasinger/Thrillist

The A Burger

Quality Athletics

Address and Info

Pioneer Square

Served with a generous pile of housemade potato chips, and complemented with sharp cheddar cheese, housemade bacon, pickled onions, and New Hampshire sauce, the A Burger from this Pioneer Square sports bar really brings its... A-game! Thank you. I’ll be here all week. Please stop booing.

loulay bar
Chona Kasinger/Thrillist

Beef Burger

Loulay Kitchen & Bar

Address and Info

Downtown

This upscale French restaurant, from Seattle's famed Chef In The Hat, does this quintessentially American dish right: the beef burger comes with a heaping side of fries, aioli, and a bacon-onion jam. And for the right price, you can even add a duck egg or foie gras to go with it.

kings hardware
Chona Kasinger/Thrillist

The After School Special

King’s Hardware

Address and Info

Ballard

This After School Special isn't about making sure latchkey kids don't talk to strangers on the way home from school. No, it's about putting two of the world's best foods, bacon and peanut butter, on an already phenomenal piece of juicy meat.

great state burger
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

The Double

Great State Burger

Address and Info

Downtown (& Other Locations)

Already boasting four locations (with a 5th on the way), this unstoppable counter service style burger operation from prominent Seattle chef Josh Henderson (the man behind Westward and Quality Athletics) serves up delightfully retro crinkle fries and shakes alongside two burgers made with organically raised beef: the Single, or the Double. Guess which one you're getting.

two bells bar cheeseburger
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

Cheeseburger

The Two Bells Bar & Grill

Address and Info

Belltown

This funky Belltown bar has been around for... well, forever. And it’s been fine tuning its signature burger the whole time, resulting in 5 ounces of freshly ground beef charbroiled to order and served on a French baguette with mayo and sweet hot mustard, as well as a place at No. 2 on Thrillist's own National Burger Critic's list of Seattle's best burgers.

loretta's northwesterner burger
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

The Tavern Burger

Loretta's Northwesterner

Address and Info

South Park

Of course the top spot on our Burger Critic's aforementioned list was reserved for the Tavern Burger, which he called the forth best burger in America. Needless to say this caused something of a stir at this out-of-the-way dive, which is suddenly showing up on all sorts of best burger lists, and where people who've never heard of the place are showing up to try this utterly simple, but simply perfect combination of cheese, raw white onions, a pale special sauce, and pickles on a soft white bun. You seriously better figure out where South Park is, pronto.

Bradley Foster is a former Thrillist editor who is just a little resentful that Thrillist's national burger critic didn't even call him when he came to town last year.

