Try These Chinese Restaurants in Seattle’s International District ASAP

Seattle’s International District encompasses businesses from around Asia—hence the modification of the traditional Chinatown moniker. But along with the diverse mix of food from Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, and Korea, the ID gives diners choices from a wide range of Chinese regional cuisines and styles.

When food writer Hsiao-Ching Chou’s parents first moved to the US and opened a Chinese restaurant in 1980, traditional dishes didn’t sell. The author of Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food jokes that “Cashew chicken paid for my college education,” and notes that customers favored Americanized options and only tried the more traditional dishes her family cooked, like dry-fried string beans, when served buffet style.

In the decades since, she saw the world of Chinese food in America expand, which she attributes to more people traveling, or even exploring other cultures from their couches. “What’s on TV, Tony Bourdain… even people on YouTube, broadcasting from wherever they are,” she says. “That has opened up the access to these regional cuisines and ingredients, created a broader demand and customer base.”

The sheer variety—and combination of swanky big-name chains from overseas and California with long-standing local classics—makes Chou resent the idea of picking favorites. “There are different types of restaurants, and they will fulfill different types of needs, and the type of food that you want,” she says.

Even if she won’t pick, we happily will: This list compiles Thrillist favorites to match diners up with food from all over China and surrounds. But along with looking for the exact right fit by cuisine and style, Chou reminds diners that lots of places in the ID deserve honoring for their history and longevity. “Regardless of any particular cuisine, being able to run a business for decades in this market, that’s to be celebrated.”