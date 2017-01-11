Food & Drink

Everything You Need to Eat in Seattle Before the Rainy Season Starts

By Published On 09/06/2016 By Published On 09/06/2016
Great State Burger
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

The clouds, they’re coming! The days are getting shorter, the weekends are filling up with football, and the bright, colorful fruits of summer are transitioning into the earthy mushrooms and meats of fall. You’ve already eaten all the ice cream and tasted the best burgers in town, but don’t give up just yet. Before you’re ready to say goodbye to cold noodles and picnic dinners, we’ve got a few meals that you’ve just got to get in before the end of summer.

Related

related

We Tried All of Seattle's Best Ice Cream, and You Should Too

related

The 8 Most Underrated Restaurants Throughout Seattle

related

Everything You Need to Know About Seattle's Signature Hot Dog

related

We Tried All of Seattle's Best Ice Cream, and You Should Too
Standard Bakery
Ashleigh Arnott/Thrillist

Everything Croissant

Standard Bakery

Address and Info

South Lake Union

The Cronut™ is so 2013, and even the cretzel is more than a year old. This might not have as catchy a portmanteau-based name, but the croissant crossed with an everything bagel rivals its more cleverly named friends for best hybrid pastry. The crispy croissant is sprinkled with the spices from an everything bagel, sliced open, and spread with cream cheese before being closed back up and put on sale.

The OG

Sunset Fried Chicken

Address and Info

Capitol Hill

This was the summer of fried chicken. And as new restaurants, old haunts, and specialty shops battled it out for sandwich supremacy, Monica Dimas’ store-within-a-store at Rachel’s Ginger Beer rose to the top like the crispy shrapnel in a deep fryer. Nestled into a toasty bun with dill pickles and tangy slaw, this is the kind of sandwich whose crunch screams “summer!”

The Walrus and the Carpenter
The Walrus and the Carpenter

Fried oysters

Walrus and the Carpenter

Address and Info

Ballard

Pull up a chair at Walrus’ airy outdoor seating area and order a plate of the most gluttonous way to eat bivalves: deep-fried and served with a side of cilantro aioli.

Salmon Mazemen

Ramen Bushi-Do

Address and Info

Issaquah

Japan meets the Northwest in this unique summer specialty. Though it comes out looking like a composed Cobb salad, hiding underneath the chunks of salmon, slices of scallion, strings of cucumber, and cubes of tomato are thick house-made spinach noodles. The whole lot comes dressed in a slightly sweet sauce, ready to be mixed, slurped, and savored.

Ellenos Yogurt
Naomi Tomky/Thrillist

Walkaround cup

Ellenos Yogurt

Address and Info

Pike Place (& other locations)

Ellenos is to other yogurt what Simone Biles is to other gymnasts: sure, they’re competing in the same sport, but they’re not playing the same game. Other yogurts are flip-flopping around in containers on grocery store shelves while Ellenos is sticking the landing in an open-topped cup, served up like an ice cream sundae for you to eat as you browse around at Pike Place, the U-District farmers market, or their other storefront locations.

Poke bowl

45th Stop and Shop & Poke Bar

Address and Info

Wallingford

Poke, the Hawaiian-style raw fish salad, has taken the summer by storm, and you don’t want to miss your chance to stand in line at a mini mart to taste what’s in your Instagram. Also, it’s fresh, cool, and healthful. Like summer… but more tangible, and in a bowl.

Nosh Fish and Chips
Nosh

British fish & chips

Nosh the Truck

Address and Info

All around Seattle

When The Seattle Times announced the best fish & chips in town, the only people protesting were those who hadn’t yet availed themselves of Nosh’s beer-battered bounty. The only thing keeping these from being a perfect carbon copy of what you’d get at a British chippy is that they’re better. An impeccable Pacific cod fillet, minted mushy peas, and big fat fries, all wrapped up in faux newspaper.

S'mores Fun

SUSU Rolled Ice Cream

Address and Info

All around Seattle

If you think about noodles when you hear “Thai street food,” you’re doing it wrong: we’re talking ice cream now. SUSU brings the streetside treat to Seattle, pouring an ice cream base onto a flat griddle, then scraping it off in scrolls and adding creative toppings. In the S’mores Fun, you’ll get graham cracker, chocolate syrup poured over top, and a garnish of shaved chocolate and marshmallows. Just like camping, but with 100% less burnt marshmallow, dirt, and bears.

related

The Slow and Sad Death of Seattle's Iconic Teriyaki Scene

related

The 8 Most Underrated Restaurants Throughout Seattle
Humble Pie
Humble Pie

Whole Hog

Humble Pie

Address and Info

Central District

If we were this pizza, humble is the last thing we’d be. It comes with prosciutto, pulled pork, and bacon, plus it's served at a place with ample outdoor seating and picnic-style benches, making it the perfect summertime hang. Say hi to the chickens that live in the coop (and supply eggs to the restaurant) while you’re drinking local beers and waiting on your pie.

Shiso geoduck

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar

Address and Info

Capitol Hill (& other locations)

There’s no more avoiding it: if you’re going to live in Seattle, you’ve got to try a geoduck. Yup, that giant clam with the funny name that nobody can write about without mentioning its resemblance to male genitalia. Good thing in addition to being weird, it’s delicious: clean, crisp, imbued with the essence of the ocean. Amazing when drizzled with shiso oil and served with lemon zest, as it is at Taylor Shellfish’s oyster bars.

Jack's BBQ Ribs
Jack's BBQ

Beef ribs

Jack's BBQ

Address and Info

SoDo

Put it on your calendar (Tuesdays only). Set an alarm (it starts at 5pm). Don’t be late (they run out). Come hungry (they’re about the size of a toddler). Order a Shiner Bock (it’s basically Texas here).

Beef fat fries

Butcher's Table

Address and Info

South Lake Union

What happens when a steakhouse re-invents the French fry? Something close to what would happen if a McDonald’s hash brown and a steak fry had a baby, but that baby had an X-Men-like genetic mutation that gave it super powers. In the somewhat paraphrased words of local hero Sir Mix-a-Lot, these fries are long, strong, and down to get their flavor on.

Xi’an Noodles
Naomi Tomky/Thrillist

Hand-ripped lamb salad

Xi’an Noodles

Address and Info

U-District

The noodles might be in the name, but the experts agree on the lamb salad as the sleeper hit. Thin slices of meat marinate in a pepper-spiked sauce that will get you heated, before the crunchy scallions and cooling cilantro chill you back out.

Double burger combo

Great State Burger

Address and Info

Downtown, Laurelhurst

Our national burger correspondent named this one of the best burgers in town, and called the topping the “most tangy American cheese [he'd] ever had.” He declared it a great all-around fast-casual burger, and we couldn’t agree more. But while he was focused on the burger, we’ll add that you don’t want to miss the crispy crinkle-cut fries or seasonal shakes, either.

Omakase at the sushi bar

Wataru

Address and Info

Ravenna

I’m sure that Sushi Wataru’s table service is lovely. I’m sure that the guy off to the side, practically in the hallway between the sushi bar and the kitchen, is doing a fine job of turning out the sushi that you order -- even the version of omakase listed on the menu. I’m also sure that it’s nowhere near as good as what we’re getting at the counter, where the chef makes each piece, handing them over one by one, composing a symphony of flavors, playing with our palates, and giving a spiel on each piece’s origin and preparation.

Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Naomi Tomky is a freelance food and travel writer who does the difficult work of eating all these things (and more) so that you don't miss out. Follow her edible adventures on Twitter @Gastrognome and on Instagram @the_gastrognome.

1. Standard Bakery 400 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 (South Lake Union)

Serving fresh pastries -- cookies, scones, muffins, croissants of all kinds -- healthy salads, and breakfast sandwiches, Standard Bakery is a go-to morning and lunch destination in its own right. The airy, industrial-chic spot boasts creative standouts like the everything croissant, a winning combination of chive cream cheese, sesame seeds, and onion brine. It's worth noting that the coffee is great they also cater, as an added bonus.

2. Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches 1610 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122 (Capitol Hill)

Located within Seattle staple Rachel's Ginger Beer, this store-within-a-store specializes in fried chicken sandwiches that have the ideal composition of crispy, flaky, and moist. The OG, topped with dill pickles, house-made cabbage slaw, and mayonnaise, is a fool-proof order, as is the slightly sweet General Tso's sandwich with daikon radish. Great happy hour deals make the counter-serve a popular late-afternoon haunt.

3. Ramen Bushi-Do 5625 221st Pl SE Ste 120, Issaquah, WA 98027

This minimalistic Japanese restaurant offers savory, slurp-worthy bowls of ramen that comes with housemade toppings like chicken and pork chashu, scallions, and unexpected additions like avocado, roasted tomato, and orange. Tucked into the traditional-looking menu are also specialty dishes like salmon mazemen, made with salmon, tomato, and housemade spinach noodles, and the curry tsukemen, a cold dish served with one part springly noodles, and one part bubbling curry-seasoned sauce.

4. The Walrus and the Carpenter 4743 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107 (Ballard)

This chic oyster bar serves neither walrus nor houses carpenters (that we know of) but it does dish out mounds of delicious shellfish in a comfortable atmosphere. Additionally, this cozy, neighborhood spot -- which has been recognized by The New York Times also serves incredible desserts, with highlights being maple bread pudding and roasted Medjool dates.

5. Ellenos 1500 Pike Street #12, Seattle, WA 98101

Ellenos Yogurt’s flavors are made with 100% natural fruit and toppings. Try the lemon curd with a bit of raspberry for a tasty. They've got free samples too.

6. 45th Stop N Shop & Poke Bar 2323 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Though the primary function of the Stop N Shop & Poke Bar is as convenience store, the latter half of its name is what draws crowds that curve between the aisles. Poke and sushi burritos are found here in generous quantities, and in four different varieties -- if you don't know what to choose, go for the customizable poke bowl, which is stuffed with local fish, topped with avocado, onion, carrot and house sauce, and best of all, affordable.

7. Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar 410 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104 (Pioneer Square)

Before it opened shop, Taylor Shellfish was providing oysters, clams, mussels, and crab to most of the city’s chefs. Now with several of its own locations, this oyster bar continues to serve all seafood in its purest form. Not to mention that the selection of draft beers and wine is worth drinking your way through. It seems like it would be some sort of Seattle stereotype that people spend their pre-football-game time drinking craft beers and slurping raw oysters, but that’s why we love it here, no?

8. Humble Pie 525 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144 (Intl District)

Humble Pie’s Whole Hog pizza makes use of the entire pig. From bacon and pulled pork to prosciutto, you are not messing around when you pick up one of these pizzas. When one of these shows up at the party, you know it’s time to pig out.

9. Great State Burger 3600 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105

Great State Burger is a good ol' fashioned American burger joint in Laurelhurst (there’s a second downtown location, too). You'll find tasty burgers, rich milkshakes, crinkle-cut fries, and speedy service inside this minimal, contemporary space. They keep their burgers simple and offer them as singles and doubles -- all of them made with grass-fed, organically raised beef. House-made pickles are an optional add-on, while organic chocolate and vanilla shakes are a must.

10. The Butcher's Table 2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121 (South Lake Union)

A swanky, modern steakhouse, The Butcher's Table will have you feeling luxurious as you dine on some of the finest meats in town, including Mishima Reserve Wagyu beef, their specialty. They boast a fine dining room, a spirited bar, and live music every night. You'll also want to hit up their retail arm, which offers house-smoked meats and gourmet to-go sandwiches made with tasty skirt steak, brisket, and more.

11. Xi'an Noodles 5259 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

This U District noodle spot might project a cafeteria feel, but the noodle dishes are nothing like your late night dorm take-out. Whether bathed in oil, hot meat, or sauteed vegetables, the noodles here are perfectly al dente, enough so that you'll find your generous three-fistfuls of carbs not noodles enough. The herb and spice combination in every dish is also notable, especially so in underrated hits like the pepper-spiked, hand-ripped lamb salad.

12. Sushi Wataru 6500-6512 24th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 (Ravenna)

Small and quiet, tucked away on what's quickly becoming Seattle's hottest restaurant street corner (see also: Salare), this sushi spot is the tortoise to Sushi Kashiba's showy downtown hare. Even after receiving three stars from the Seattle Times, it seems that the secret of Seattle's best sushi stays quiet.

13. Jack's BBQ 3942 Airport Way S, Seattle, WA 98108 (Sodo)

With all your fixings from buttermilk hush puppies to Frito pie, this Texas-inspired BBQ joint will make you feel like you're really in the lone star state. Their slow-cooked meat is served with your choice of sides, plus bread, pickles, jalapeños, and BBQ sauce. Jack's is closed on Sunday and Monday, but who could really eat BBQ seven out of seven days a week? (Our max is five.) But after just one hearty serving of their smoked goodness, you'll be tappin' out until next week.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Seattle Restaurant Week Deal for Every Type of Cuisine

related

READ MORE
The 11 Best Neighborhoods for Eating in Seattle, Ranked﻿
GMPowerRank_Oct16

related

READ MORE
The Secret Hidden Gems of Pike Place Market

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like