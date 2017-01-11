Seattle's Best New Restaurants of 2016

Remember when there were barely any good restaurants in South Lake Union? And when there was a giant, beautiful empty space at Greenwood's main intersection? What about when you had to drive to Kent to get amazing Mexican steak, and Sea Wolf's giant loaves were hard to get your hands on outside of restaurants? Lucky for you, that was last year. Thankfully, 2016 has saved us from these culinary hardships of yore, as well as so many others. Here are the restaurants that really turned around some of Seattle's misfortunes (like having to go to the suburbs to find biangbiang noodles!).

FlintCreek Cattle Co Greenwood Meat may be the focus of the menu at Eric Donnelly's sophomore effort, but every vegetable in the house seems to be treated with the same tender care as Kobe beef. From grilled kuri squash with burrata and roasted pistachio oil to the blue cheese-tahini sauce on the pickles, the fauna comes in bold and brash, ready to match the meat flavor-for-flavor. Which doesn't mean the lamb tartare with rose petal harissa or fennel-braised wild boar shoulder should be skipped as much as it means you should come extremely hungry.

Vestal South Lake Union Joshua Henderson is fast becoming the restaurant king of the city and Vestal is his crown jewel: an ode to the Northwest and its food. Both the menu and the chef's counter are centered around the open hearth, where cauliflower and steak share space, fighting over the licking flames. Dishes like Dungeness crab and bone marrow tortelloni with wilted greens bring together Henderson's culinary creativity and the Northwest's impressive ingredients. Continue Reading

Sea Wolf Bakers Fremont Anyone who'd sampled Sea Wolf bread while they ate at Vestal, The Whale Wins, or Preserve and Gather already knew it was the best bread in town. It just took it opening its own shop next door to Manolin for everyone to learn Sea Wolf also has killer pastries.

Dino's Tomato Pie Capitol Hill Because serving the best pizza in town wasn't quite enough for Delancey's dough-obsessive Brandon Pettit, he needed to one-up himself by making the best two pies in town. The caramelized corners of Dino's square pie make for pizza-flavored candy and the hearty slices soak up the playful, affordable cocktails from the bar -- like Dino's hard lemonade or the Sext Machine.

Xi'an Noodles University District Gone are the days of driving to the suburbs for a decent hand-slapped biangbiang noodle (the long, ropey strands are made by hitting the dough repeatedly on the counter). This instant classic brought the kind of regional Chinese cuisine that had -- as of yet -- stayed in the outskirts to the center of Seattle and found a big, enthusiastic audience for its fiery flavors.

Asadero Sinaloa Ballard Though the hardcore fans of Northern Mexican cuisine were already driving to the Kent outlet of this Sinaloan wood-fired grill, it's time to introduce the rest of the city to the supple, thin house-made flour tortillas and the meats they wrap around. Also, did we mention the salsa bar? There’s a salsa bar.

Dot's Butcher & Deli Pike Place Market Seattleites who mourned the 2014 closing of Dot's Delicatessen started celebrating again this summer with the opening of Miles James' new, beefed-up version. At his new spot in the basement of the market, James makes good on his reputation for excellence in all things meaty. The sandwich menu reads like a best-of list of meats between bread and James’ fine-dining training ensures that flavors and technique carry as much weight as the quantity and quality of the ingredients.

New Luck Toy West Seattle Nearly everything about this bar (and the owners are adamant it is a bar, not a restaurant) is done with a sly, smart eye. The name comes from a previous business in the same space, a divey Chinese-American restaurant. Co-owners Mark Fuller and Patric Gabre-Kidan -- both refugees from the local fine-dining scene -- are paying homage to the old resident while creating the kind of place they want to hang out in: one filled with strong slushee drinks, crisp fried chunks of General Tso’s chicken, and plenty of Tsingtao beer to down under the red lantern ceiling.

The White Swan Public House South Lake Union Despite an ownership well-known and well-respected (Matt's in the Market, Radiator Whiskey), a prime waterfront-view location in Seattle's hottest restaurant neighborhood, and a menu that reads like the Platonic ideal of on-trend Seattle cuisine, White Swan received shockingly little fanfare. This is ridiculous, because the seafood chowder here should be an instant classic and is one of the best things to eat in the city right now, and also there's Poutine o' the Sea (clams, fries, chowder, bacon, and scallions) and crispy fried Brussels sprouts.

Feed Co. Central District At Scott Staples' third burger restaurant, he has refined the art of not just making patties between buns, but creating the optimal burger atmosphere: simple, clean lines, big booths, and hand-dipped shakes from local ice cream. The burgers themselves taste like good beef -- an odd rarity these days -- and come in classic form (just $5), as well as in various regional variations, such as the Texicana and the Bim Burger.

Sunset Fried Chicken Capitol Hill Welcome to the year of the fried chicken sandwich! Chef Monica Dimas and the most recent of her mini-restaurants (Tortas Condesa, Neon Taco) are ready to show you how i'’s done with the buttermilk-brined, double-dredged version she makes. Like her other restaurants, this one does one thing and does it well, while outsourcing the atmosphere and cocktails to the bigger restaurant it lives inside (in this case, Rachel's Ginger Beer).

Little Uncle Capitol Hill By the time Little Uncle worked its way into the tiny window on Madison a few years ago, it was already on its second name and location -- it had begun as the Shophouse pop-up inside Lark. But that space was too small, and the next one too big, and so the only thing consistent about Little Uncle’s home was that it kept on changing. Until finally Goldilocks found the perfect location from which to serve the not-too-hot, not-too-cool khao soi (egg noodles in curry soup) and other Thai street-food specialties -- just a few blocks from where it began.

