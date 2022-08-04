Where to Eat Oysters Outside in Seattle Right Now

Whether you prefer your oysters plain or with mignonette, horseradish, hot sauce, or a squeeze of lemon, the pairing of oysters with the outdoors might be best of all. Knocking back a half dozen with a view of the water or biting into some crispy fried ones beneath a blue summer sky makes the concept of outdoor dining a luxury, not just a pandemic necessity. Washington is the largest producer of farmed shellfish in the nation, giving us a great variety of oysters from the diminutive Olympias to the robust Fat Bastards. In and around Seattle, there are many locations to have oysters outside in all the ways it can be enjoyed: fried, baked, raw, shooters, or even a stew.