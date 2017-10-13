Seattle's Best Pizzerias

related The Best Places to Eat in Seattle Right Now

Bar Cotto Capitol Hill

Wood-fired pizza with a side of premium sliced meat

The sweetest of Ethan Stowell's myriad pizza places is actually a salumeria that specializes in charcuterie, which you can get on its own (plied deliciously on a cutting board) or served on simple wood-fired pies, including their own version of a prosciutto & arugula pie, and our favorite sausage-based number with rapini, fior di latte & tomato.

Dino's Tomato Pie Capitol Hill

Can't-miss Jersey-style square pies and booze

Opened by the minds behind Delancey (and blessed with a hilariously retro '90s-inspired website), this trapezoidal bar/pizza on Olive doles out traditional round pies, but you're going to want to go for the square cut pieces of New Jersey-inspired Sicilian-style thick crust, as only so many pieces of which are available each day.

Serious Pie Downtown

Oyster-topped pizza from Seattle's OG super chef

Super chef Tom Douglas perfected SP's slightly sweet, almost pastry-like crust at his bakery around the corner, and it's so good that almost anything would taste amazing on it. But you'll want to spend your clams on the pie topped with diced, fresh-shucked ones from Penn Cove, one of the Puget Sound's premier bivalve purveyors. This pie cannot be missed.

Delancey Ballard

Every foodie's favorite artisanal pizza spot

Delancey is included mostly because the pies are amazing (and partly because we don’t want this place’s passionate fans from coming after us). This Ballard pizzeria is home to some pretty fantastic tasting (and looking) pizzas. Pro tip: Get the bacon & onion pie and follow it up with some of the D’s bourbon-roasted peaches.

World Pizza International District

Vegetarian pizza you'll actually enjoy

Fifteen years after closing, this grunge-era Belltown mainstay reimagined itself as a salvaged, wood-heavy Chinatown pizzeria with seats for 20, and tons of touches from the old space including the vintage signage. They've also got a selection of pies that do something almost impossible: make you forget they’re vegetarian. We're not kidding. Just try the veggie pepperoni and see what we mean.

Big Mario's New York Style Pizza Capitol Hill

Authentic NY-style slice spot that also sells 40s

This late-night destination is one of the city's only New York-style slice spots, and definitely the only place where you can drink ironically cheap beer (PBR, 40s of Olde English, etc.) quite so unselfconsciously.

The Independent Pizzeria Madison Park

Tiny beachside spot with epic Neapolitan pies

The pies here, with their perfectly charred crust, and artfully assembled toppings are almost too attractive to eat, but are also too good not to, so go ahead and order their prosciutto, Grana, fiore di latte number, which gets a crisp, summery feel from the mound of rocket they put on top. And, given the Indie’s beachside location, that makes it the perfect choice.

Italian Family Pizza First Hill

New York pies topped with some of Seattle's best sauce

The hand-tossed pizza at this charmingly kitschy counter service spot (now located on Pill Hill) is made to order from a sparse list of classic toppings (pepperoni, sausage, anchovies, mushroom, etc.), and cooks in about the same time that Roger Bannister was first able to run a mile in 1954, but likely only because the guy never ate pizza.

Ballard Pizza Co. Ballard (& other locations)

"Fat slices" from Seattle's most prolific chef

Given its expansion to Fremont and South Lake Union, this now slightly misnamed pie/slice spot is the most casual offering from Seattle “it” chef Ethan Stowell, but uses the same locally-sourced ingredients as his more high-minded spots (How to Cook a Wolf, Staple & Fancy, etc.). This puts a NW-style twist oh his deceptively simple NY-style pies like the spicy coppa, Italian sausage, red pepper, red onion Salsiccia, and the Funghi with mixed fresh mushrooms and thyme.

Rocco's Belltown

Sophisticated cocktail bar with pizza by the slice

Boasting a long stone-topped bar, exposed brick walls, a patterned drop-ceiling, and a great art collection (including a bunch of elaborate light up beer signs, and framed plants), this cocktail lounge doubles as a pizza joint and serves creatively topped pies whole -- or by the slice -- from a small kitchen in the window up front.

Pizzeria 22 West Seattle

VPN-certified wood-fired pies in the Admiral

From a guy who helped launch places like Via Tribunali, this narrow 40-seater with a dark wood bar takes Neapolitan pizza traditions more seriously than most places, as evidenced by the red tiled wood-fired pizza oven that was handmade in Naples and weighs 2,500 pounds, or how heavy you'll be after eating as many of their deliciously simple pies, highlighted by two different margheritas, a four-cheese, and a pancetta with mushroom & onions, all of which can be topped with a perfectly runny fried egg.

Proletariat Pizza White Center

Pizza that make the trip to White Center worth it

Posted up on a block bursting with ethnic groceries, tattoo parlors, and smut vendors, this unassuming, cafeteria-style joint uses hand-mixed dough and largely local ingredients to produce Rat City's best pizza's, including one with Mondo & Sons Italian sausage, fresh garlic & Mama Lil’s peppers that's The Favorite... of, well, everyone, presumably, since that's its name.

Veraci Pizza Ballard

Famed festival pizzas anytime you want them

What started as a mobile pizza operation making pies at farmers markets and festivals has transformed into a mainstay pizza destination at the eastern edge of Ballard, where the wood-fired Neapolitan-style offerings include the can't-miss, but limited availability Molé topped with salami from Salumi, Beecher’s Flagship, fresh mozzarella, green onions & roasted garlic on savory red sauce.

Primo First Hill

Historic space where it's almost always happy hour

This underrated spot in what used to be the lobby of a (still) gorgeous old-timey hotel is serving a grand selection of classic pies, like the Italian fennel sausage with peppers & mushrooms or a prosciutto-topped pie, which gets a mess of arugula, cherry tomatoes & oil piled on it when it comes out of the oven.