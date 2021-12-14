Where to Find Seattle's Best Ramen This Winter

Elmer Komagata earned a reputation for his phenomenal cooking—drawing on his French training and Japanese heritage—around Los Angeles going back as far as the 1980s. His culinary skill led him to Mexico City, Cancun, and back to California before he landed in Seattle with a singular focus: to open a ramen shop. He hasn't found the right location yet, so for now from an mobile stand designed to look like an early 20th-century ramen cart, called a yatai, which served "yonakisoba" or "midnite ramen." But as notable as the cart is, the food is more so, bringing his fine-dining training to more than a half-dozen ramen styles, including simple and classic, Kobe-style beef brisket, and nibo-jiro with pork fat in anchovy broth.