The Best Places to Eat in Seattle Right Now

Your parents might say that place they read about in the NYT should be where you eat tonight, while your slightly creepy, very quiet roommate would take you to a hidden back-alley spot that is probably incredibly legit. To help make your life easier, we have Eat Seeker, a feature that we fill with the restaurants -- both new and old -- that we'd recommend over and over. This is where you should actually eat tonight.
Altura Restaurant
Capitol Hill
You won’t always be sure what all the ingredients are (finger limes?), or how the dish was made. But just trust chef Nathan Lockwood: he’s working miracles on crazy-cool foods. If you’re celebrating an anniversary, a birthday, or are just randomly flush with cash, the tasting menu at Altura will leave you full, impressed, satisfied... and a bit lighter in the wallet.
Il Corvo
Downtown
It’s your secret weapon against San Franciscans and New Yorkers who think their city has everything; too bad they’d pay twice as much for similar simple bowls of pasta, made fresh every day, and covered with seasonal sauces -- and there’s no way they would be this good.
Revel and Quoin
Fremont
Moo shu pork in dumpling form and a smoked oyster po-boy in a Korean pancake show off the whimsical style of the twisted pan-Asian menu, which is often supplemented by whole-animal grilling on weekend evenings, and candied bacon at brunch.
The Walrus and the Carpenter
Ballard
Sorry, you didn’t discover this place -- the New York Times got here first. But finally (four years later), the lines have died down, and now the cool, beautiful marble bar has been given back over to locals slurping oysters and spreading sardines on toast.
Staple & Fancy
Ballard
The menu makes the choice easy for you: it advises you to just hand it back to your server and choose the “fancy” option. For $55 you get a veritable parade of dishes, starting with a spoiling of appetizers that will make you feel like you’re friends with the chef who's sending out his favorite snacks.
Marination Ma Kai
West Seattle
Two words: Spam sliders. Not enough? Let’s try three more: boozy shaved ice. Or waterfront view. Pick your enticing phrase, there’s basically nothing about this Alki beachfront fish shack serving Korean-Hawaiian food inventions that you won’t love.
Cafe Munir
Ballard
This is the place to impress on a budget: you’ll never need to let on that cash is short as you order a parade of lamb hummus, chicken skewers, grilled cheese, and crescent-shaped pastries. Throw in a few fingers of the always-affordable whiskey of the week, and you’ll still keep date night under $50.
Manolin
Fremont
This bright, fun addition to Fremont’s hottest restaurant street flows out from the U-shaped bar as if there were a beach in front, which would explain the top-notch ceviches and other raw fish specialties that dominate the menu.
Tamarind Tree
Int'l District
Cheap pho shops dominate the Seattle landscape, but this is where Vietnamese food gets turned up to sit-down standards -- and beyond. Tamarind-glazed quail and tangerine martinis share table space with expertly cooked Vietnamese classics.
Delancey
Phinney Ridge
Obsessive research paid off for Brandon Petit, as he’s now (deservedly) renowned for some of the best pizza in the city. The wood-fired pies come with toppings ranging from the traditional but high quality (Zoe’s pepperoni), to the quirky and seasonal, but surprisingly good (think Padrón peppers).
Maneki
Downtown
It’s been there for more than a century, survived two world wars, and has an octogenarian bartender everyone just calls “mom.” But seeing how fresh the sushi is, and how generously sliced it is, anyone will understand the longevity.
Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot
International District
The local outlet of an international chain, the steaming pots of soup come out promptly and are accompanied by an all-you-can-eat parade of high-quality, expertly sliced meats, vegetables, and seafoods. It’s a feast of epic proportions that’s perfect for damp Seattle evenings.
Westward
Fremont
Seattle waited practically forever for this place: a waterfront restaurant with a view, serving up the seafood that put this town on the food map. The giant restaurant hits all the high notes, with cool decor (like a boat-shaped bar), a warming wood-fired oven for chilly fall evenings, and roll-up doors facing the water for warm summer afternoons.
Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar
Pioneer Square
It seems like it would be some sort of Seattle stereotype that people spend their pre-football-game time drinking craft beers and slurping raw oysters, but that’s why we love it here, no?
Uneeda Burger
Fremont
It’s easy to open a mediocre burger joint, but it’s hard to operate a really great one. With a big outdoor patio, crowd-pleasing milkshakes, and high-quality beef on the menu, fine-dining veteran Scott Staples nails it.
Dino's Tomato Pie
Capitol Hill
Dino's, the latest from Delancey's Brandon Pettit, brings a slice -- round or square -- of New Jersey Italian pizza to the Pacific Northwest. From the light fixtures to the table signs, the broccoli rabe to the garlic knots, Pettit has recreated a restaurant genre that rarely stretches past the New York state line... but with Seattle's sensibility toward quality and ingredients.
Sushi Kashiba
Pike Place Market
Shiro Kashiba's name has long been synonymous with great sushi in Seattle -- recently at the Belltown Shiro's, and now at his own spot in the Market. The freshly flown-in tuna and expertly sourced local shellfish are masterfully prepared by the septuagenarian chef and his most dependable lieutenants.
General Porpoise Doughnuts
First Hill
The massive, cool marble counter and clean modern space hardly seem the place for a mere doughnut. But of course, Renee Erickson (Walrus and the Carpenter, The Whale Wins) hardly serves just any doughnut: these are high-rising, puffed up with yeast and pride, and full of house-made curd.
Salare
Ravenna
In the just-shy-of-a-year that Edouardo Jordan's neighborhood restaurant has served his special brand of Southern-cuisine-meets-Northwest-ingredients (with a tumble through French technique), it has received much acclaim. Along with a James Beard nomination, it was listed among the Seattle Times' top 10 new restaurants, and Jordan was named Food and Wine’s best new chef. All of the above accolades, you'll realize after a bite of duck "dirty rice" with trumpet mushrooms, were well deserved.
Omega Ouzeri
Capitol Hill
Though it was already doing a fairly good impression of Greek island life before, this new-ish spot is sporting a menu upgrade thanks to an infusion of energy from chef Zoi Antonitsas, formerly of Westward. From octopus appetizers to fluffy doughnuts, Omega is delicious, and worthy of date night.
Eden Hill
Queen Anne
Blue-patterned wallpaper and a marble-topped bar keep this creative restaurant cool as a cucumber -- likely a cucumber that's been reinvented, given the chef's predilection for keeping diners on their toes. Pig head candy bars and cauliflower chilaquiles show off locally-sourced ingredients and globally-sourced inspiration. From geoduck to foie gras cake frosting, the menu keeps pushing cool ideas, never settling for the ordinary.
Sushi Wataru
Ravenna
Small and quiet, tucked away on what's quickly becoming Seattle's hottest restaurant street corner (see also: Salare), this sushi spot is the tortoise to Sushi Kashiba's showy downtown hare. Even after receiving three stars from the Seattle Times, it seems that the secret of Seattle's best sushi stays quiet.
Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Altura Restaurant617 Broadway E, Seattle
-
2. Il Corvo217 James St, Seattle
-
3. Revel and Quoin403 N 36th St, Seattle
-
4. The Walrus and the Carpenter4743 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
-
5. Staple & Fancy4739 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
-
6. Marination Ma Kai1660 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle
-
7. Cafe Munir2408 NW 80th St, Seattle
-
8. Manolin3621 Stone Way N, Seattle
-
9. Tamarind Tree1036 S Jackson St, Seattle
-
10. Delancey1415 NW 70th St, Seattle
-
11. Maneki304 6th Ave S, Seattle
-
12. Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot609 South Weller St., Seattle
-
13. Westward2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle
-
14. Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar410 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
-
15. Uneeda Burger4302 Fremont Ave N, Seattle
-
16. Dino's Tomato Pie1524 E Olive Way, Seattle
-
17. Sushi Kashiba86 Pine St Ste 1, Seattle
-
18. General Porpoise Doughnuts1020 E Union St, Seattle
-
19. Salare2404 NE 65th St, Seattle
-
20. Omega Ouzeri1529 14th Ave, Seattle
-
21. Eden Hill2209 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
-
22. Sushi Wataru6500-6512 24th Ave NE, Seattle
Altura Restaurant is an Italian spot with a weekly-changing menu meant to capitalize on the freshest ingredients sourced from organic, independent farms around the Northwest. An insane list of regional wine from Italy, plus a plethora of dishes (featuring handmade pasta,)are also sure to impress. The cozy, romantic vibe of Altura makes it a perfect Capitol Hill spot for date night or an intimate gathering with friends.
Lunchtime is your only chance to score some of the incredible handmade pastas at Pioneer Square's Il Corvo, where the menu changes daily. Guests can expect entrees along the lines of tagliatelle with wild boar ragu, gigli with broccolini, chilies, and garlic, and other similarly sophisticated pasta dishes. Be sure to check out Il Corvo's website for daily offerings.
This combination restaurant and bar is run by the husband-wife cooking team of Seif Chirchi and Rachel Yang, both of whom were contestants on Iron Chef America. If that wasn't enough to reel you in, the married couple combines American and Korean cuisine to create a menu of fusion dishes (like the moo shu pork dumpling and smoked oyster po-boy in a Korean pancake) unique to the restaurant. There's also a selection of signature cocktails that you can sample before/during your meal.
This chic oyster bar serves neither walrus nor houses carpenters (that we know of) but it does dish out mounds of delicious shellfish in a comfortable atmosphere. Additionally, this cozy, neighborhood spot -- which has been recognized by The New York Times also serves incredible desserts, with highlights being maple bread pudding and roasted Medjool dates.
This place's name says it all. Chef Ethan Stowell offers à la carte "Staple" choices, as well as a multi-course "Fancy" chef's tasting menu. The former includes a variety of Italian-inspired eats, like gnocchi with housemade fennel sausage and braised lamb shank, while the latter includes $55 worth of the chef's choice. Either way, you can't go wrong.
"Ma Kai" means "by the sea," and that's exactly where this waterfront establishment is located. Serving up tasty tacos made from fresh ingredients, this Hawaiian-Korean fusion restaurant is all about finding the best of both worlds and melting them together. There's also a killer beer selection, and you can purchase "Nunya", the secret sauce used by the restaurant on many of its dishes, receiving a free slider or taco with each jar purchase.
This elegant but surprisingly affordable Lebanese spot in Ballard serves Middle Eastern favorites like hummus and chicken skewers, plus more unique dishes: slow roasted beets in tahini and ground lamb with herbs & bulgur wheat. An impressive menu of globally-inspired small plates and whiskey from around the world is also available.
Right off Stone Way, this gorgeous, seafood bar in Freemont boasts offerings like rockfish ceviche, black rice and squid, braised pork belly, and an incredible chocolate cake with avocado and habanero. The beach theme is completed with Manolin's U-shaped, blue-tiled bar and seating the flows out to the street.
This upscale(-ish) Vietnamese spot on the far side of the International District plates slightly more Western-style eats than the area's usual family-run joints. Still, it's a can't-miss destination thanks to authentic and deliciously simple dishes like lemongrass chicken vermicelli, pho, and the not so authentic, albeit delicious, tangerine martinis.
It’s no wonder Delancey has some passionate fans—this Ballard pizzeria is home to some of Seattle’s best tasting (and looking) pizzas. The wood-fired pies come with toppings ranging from the traditional, high quality (think Zoe’s pepperoni), to the quirky and seasonal (think Padrón peppers). Pro tip: follow this bacon-y and onion-y pie with some of the D’s bourbon-roasted peaches. It also has the cookie to end all cookies: a soft bittersweet chocolate chip cookie made with gray salt.
Maneki is the last surviving restaurant from Seattle’s once bustling Japantown, so you know they must be doing something right. The family-owned restaurant has established itself as a local favorite. Fun—almost unbelievable—fact: in the 1930s, one of Maneki’s dishwashers was Takeo Miki, who later served as Japan’s prime minister. What’s even more unbelievable is how good Maneki’s sushi is.
Somewhere between fondue and Korean barbecue is Mongolian hot pot. Create your own meal by checking off the meat, fish, vegetables, and noodles you’re craving from the menu, then dip it into as boiling cauldron of either spicy or mild broth on the table. But the best part? It’s all-you-can-eat. The local outlets of this international chain spread out as far as the San Gabriel Valley and Torrance, California.
Opened by the crew behind Skillet, Westward is a waterfront nautical spot with rustic decor. A wood-burning oven stands in the center of the room, the bar is boat-shaped, and the patio/beach boasts stunning views of Lake Union and Downtown. This spacious restaurant serves low-alcohol cocktails and small seafood plates that extend dinner beyond the usual starter, entrée, and dessert. Start with oysters at the adjoining Little Gull, finish with cocktails around the outdoor fire pit.
Before it opened shop, Taylor Shellfish was providing oysters, clams, mussels, and crab to most of the city’s chefs. Now with several of its own locations, this oyster bar continues to serve all seafood in its purest form. Not to mention that the selection of draft beers and wine is worth drinking your way through. It seems like it would be some sort of Seattle stereotype that people spend their pre-football-game time drinking craft beers and slurping raw oysters, but that’s why we love it here, no?
This Fremont burger joint serves up everything from the fancy to the messy, and if a burger doesn’t suit your fancy (why are you even here?), Uneeda Burger also has a hefty selection of sandwiches, soups, and salads. Equipped with a patio out front, you can chow down and tan at the same time.
Brandon Pettit of Delancey is behind this casual Capitol Hill pizzeria that specializes in New Jersey-style tomato pies. While Delancey focuses on wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, Dino's is all about thick-crust square pan pies. There are round thin-crust pizzas too, as well as knockout sides like garlic knots and broccoli rabe. The space is decorated to look like a retro Garden State restaurant with neon pizza signs, a disco ball, and Formica tables.
Shiro Kashiba's name has long been synonymous with great sushi in Seattle -- first at the Belltown Shiro's, and now at his own spot in the Market. It's the least you can expect from the Jiro Ono (of Jiro Dreams of Sushi fame)-trained sushi master. Fortunately for you, the freshly flown-in tuna and expertly sourced local shellfish are masterfully prepared here by the septuagenarian chef, and his most dependable lieutenants.
The massive, cool marble counter and clean modern space hardly seem the place for a mere doughnut. But of course, Renee Erickson of oyster bar Walrus and the Carpenter fame, hardly serves just any doughnut: these are high-rising, puffed up with yeast and pride, and full of house-made curd. And sure, filled donuts might be this Capitol Hill spot's only offering, but the fillings options are many, and we hear the lemon curd will make a superfan out of you.
Salare is the brain-child of chef Edouardo Jordan. He has brought together the farm-to-table principles he learned at Bar Sajor, his own background of Southern cooking, and his training as an Italian salumist to create a unique neighborhood restaurant.
This Capitol Hill Greek spot does a fairly good impression of Greek island life, serving up small plates to the tune of fried greek potatoes and roasted cauliflower with taramosalata. Casual and filled with conversation background noise, the brightly lit space is ideal for date night -- with a significant other, or your appetite.
Austin-transplant chef Maximillian Petty brings forward-thinking, creative techniques to this New American restaurant: look for crispy pig head candy bars and foie gras cake batter.
Small and quiet, tucked away on what's quickly becoming Seattle's hottest restaurant street corner (see also: Salare), this sushi spot is the tortoise to Sushi Kashiba's showy downtown hare. Even after receiving three stars from the Seattle Times, it seems that the secret of Seattle's best sushi stays quiet.