The Secret Hidden Gems of Pike Place Market

Pike Place is a haven for sweets lovers -- locals and tourists alike flock for candied piroshky, Chukar Cherries, and sugared donut holes. However, the best kept secret of the Market is Indi Chocolate. Though it’s nearly impossible to find, Indi is a photogenic space serving up sustainable and delicious chocolate. Don’t leave without the 50/50 Indi cacao nibs and coffee. How do you find Indi Chocolate, you ask? Get ready for a bit of a search. These are the directions on Indi’s website: “Come visit us on the 5th floor in Pike Place Market, below the fish throwers and down the ramp from Uli's Sausage. Follow the 'lower floor' sign down the ramp and [Indi Chocolate will] be at the bottom of the ramp on your right side. We are located next to Ventures and the Miniature Car Dealers, close to the Sound View Cafe.” Good luck!