The Absolute Best Tacos in Seattle

There's no shortage of places to find tacos in Seattle. Ask any Seattleite worth their weight in carnitas and they'll be quick to tell you about their favorite truck or restaurant, and/or why pork tacos are always better than fish or chicken. And honestly we're no different. Below you'll find our recommendations of where to get the absolute best tacos in The Town right now.
El Camion
Ballard
With a locations in SoDo, Ballard, and Haller Lake, good tacos are never too far away, and at $1.45 a pop, you can go ahead and try every single offering. From fish and chorizo to cabeza (beef cheeks) and adobada (marinated spicy pork), it’s definitely time to get adventurous.
Señor Moose Café
Ballard
The taco offerings at Señor Moose include the tacos de camote (sweet potato, panela cheese, spinach, black beans, pepitas) and tacos de machaca (shredded beef with salsa, onion, cilantro, avocado), but SM's infamous for its killer breakfast tacos, and it's definitely the spot to hit for a Sunday wake-up call.
Tacos Chukis
Capitol Hill
Hands down one of the most beloved taco spots on this hill, Tacos Chukis never fails to please with its mouthwatering, authentic menu. And you’d definitley be remiss if you didn’t order the house tacos (with adobado, melted cheese, guacamole, and grilled pineapple) at this hole-in-the-wall.
Asadero Ballard
Ballard
This Mexican steakhouse lives in Ballard but has an outpost in Kent. The prime steakhouse taco selection here includes intensely flavorful rib-eye tacos, New York tacos, and juicy wagyu zabuton tacos that are prepared medium rare and come four per order. If none of these mouthwatering selections strike your fancy, Asadero has over 10 varieties of tacos from nopal asado (cactus) to doraditos, which is a hard-shell fresh corn taco with cheese, beans, and your choice of meat.
TNT Taqueria
Wallingford
Just off 45th in Wallingford, TNT Taqueria’s tacos are... you guessed it... dynamite. The space might be tiny, but this certainly doesn’t compromise the size of the menu. Order by the taco or plate here, with options like al pastor, papas dulce & kale, carne asada, and more. All tacos come with cotija, diced onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa, plus, all plates come with arroz roja and frijoles pintos. Our pick? The green chili braised chicken tacos.
Taqueria La Fondita #2
White Center
Tucked away in White Center, this stationary truck serves up some of the finest carnitas you’ll find in town. A family-owned business, Taqueria La Fondita has been hooking Seattleites up with superb tacos for over a decade now. After receiving your tacos, be sure to compliment them with some of their signature carne asada. You'll find this spot at the corner of 15th and SW 98th Street.
Neon Taco
Capitol Hill
Located in the back of Nacho Borracho right off Broadway, what better blessing could exist than an impressive selection of tacos inside a bar that already boasts excellent and innovative margaritas? Highlights at this hole-in-the-wall include the crispy pork belly and suadero (pulled beef) taco, as well as a taco that not every run-of-the-mill only taco spot carries: cueritos -- which is made with bits of soft pork rind. The tortillas are made fresh and always topped generously with onions and cilantro. As for ambiance? Neon Taco is the perfect spot to hit pause on your late-night gallivanting, especially with its dim red lighting and kitschy decor. If you’re in need of a late night wake-up call, the habanero sauce here should do just the trick.
Taco Street
Beacon Hill
It should come as no mystery that most of the best tacos in Seattle come from the south end. Taco Street is a new Beacon Hill taco shop that's located right off the Othello light rail stop, so if you’re in transit, getting here is impossibly convenient. There are three kinds of breakfast tacos here (bacon, chorizo, and sausage) and each are $3 a pop, loaded with egg, potato, and cheese. You'd have a very difficult time finding a better breakfast taco in town, and the best part is that they’re served all day. The shop opens at 6am Monday through Friday and at 8am on Saturday, and don’t forget to ask for a bit of spiced horchata with your coffee. To top it all off, fresh chips come for free with every order.
Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
This Cap Hill Mexican resto has a ton of great offerings, all of which are gluten free (not on purpose!). Be sure to try the Queso Fundido Totopos Azules to start.
This location is the brick & mortar spot of the popular taco trucks, serving up breakfast burritos (all day!), gorditas, tamales, and some of the best and most authentic tacos in the city. Be sure to load 'em up with one of the fresh options at their salsa bar. Another solid pick is their classic torta, filled with a meat of your choosing, plus plenty of flavorful accompaniments, including avocado, tomato, jalapeño, and pico de gallo.
Infamous for its killer breakfast tacos, Señor Moose is definitely the spot to hit for a Sunday wake up call. Titillating taco offerings include the Tacos de Camote (sweet potato, panela cheese, spinach, black beans, pepitas) and Tacos de Machacha (shredded beef with salsa, onion, cilantro, avocado).
Though Taco Chukis baby burritos might be mini-er than the rest of the burritos on this list, it doesn’t mean they’re any less tasty. This Capitol Hill treasure is cheap and super central-- right off Broadway. It's a no-frills spot offering delicious Mexican street food fare at an affordable price. You can’t go wrong at this place-- and its prices, you can go ahead and try one of everything!
This Salvadorean spot in Greenwood purveys tasty eats in both the pupusa and taco persuasion. Take your pick of beef, chicken, or pork - all tacos come with chopped onions, cilantro, and a mild salsa verde. You can wash it all down with a Jarritos or horchata.
This Tex-Mexy spot in Beacon Hill fits the bill perfectly for a classic Corona and carnitas sit down, so if you’re ever feeling a little vibed out on Seattle, make pretend you’re smack dab in Austin and squirt those limes gratuitously.
TNT Taqueria's a vibrantly colored, walk-up-window-equipped spot serving locally sourced Mexican street eats right on 45th.