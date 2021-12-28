The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Seattle
Get healthy at these green eateries.
Seattle has built up an impressive foodie reputation in recent years, and let’s just go ahead and acknowledge that this would not have been possible without a growing cohort of vegetarian and vegan restaurants. Much more than eateries that simply specialize in fake meat, these establishments are taking veggies to new heights, creating delicious dishes that please both meat eaters and plant-forward folks alike. So whether you’re a die-hard vegan or just humoring your hippie relatives, we’re gonna go ahead and call it: You will fall in love at any (or all) of the following restaurants, and you will most certainly be going back for more. Ahead, the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Seattle.
Allyum
Alongside classic veggie sides (crispy cauliflower, seasonal soup, and mustard greens), West Seattle’s Allyum is also serving up some more unexpected plates, so good they might fool the most stubborn meat-eater—like a comfort bowl with chkn’ fried mushrooms, spaghetti puttanesca, and fried potato tacos. Stop by on weekends for a special brunch menu, too, featuring at least one can’t miss item: the chkn’ fried mushroom and waffles.
JhanJay
JhanJay is the perfect spot for vegetarian lovers of Thai food—expect classic dishes like red, green, and yellow curry, plus lots of stir-fried veggies, soups, salads, noodles, and fried rice. Rotating specials complete this list of seemingly endless vegetarian options.
Lazy Cow Bakery
Fremont newcomer Lazy Cow Bakery isn’t exactly a full-service restaurant (one can dream), but its cake slices, tarts, flans, and otherwise rotating menu items deserve a shoutout all the same. Plus, its workers get part-ownership in the bakery, and it has an associated Latinx mutual aid organization, nicknamed Casa del Xolo. Visit for sweets and/or the free community fridge and food pantry, located just inside the bakery.
Pizza Pi
“America's Oldest Vegan Pizzeria” is going strong at its new location on Roosevelt Way, and thankfully they've got the same old menu, highlighted by their Mac 'N' Cheese Pizza topped with white garlic sauce, their house made Mac 'n' Cheese & Canadian bacon, and more classic options like a Margarita with sun-dried tomatoes & roasted garlic.
Cycle Dogs
This former food truck is cooking up all kinds of vegan deliciousness at its very own brick and mortar in Ballard, where classics like the Seattle Dog (frankfurter, cream cheese, sweet onion) and the Elote Dog (frankfurter, Mexican-style buttery corn, cayenne, green onion) are available alongside some non-dog options, like the What-A-Vegan Burger and Richard’s Deluxe. Pop by from 6 - 8 pm Wednesday - Friday and 3 - 5 pm Saturday-Sunday for (new!) happy hour deals and food specials.
Harvest Beat
Fine dining and vegan food haven’t exactly seen eye to eye, but this inviting and inventive restaurant in an old storefront on 45th may change that thanks to their constantly changing five-course prix fixe dinners with dishes like celeriac ravioli in an apple wood smoked carrot sage fennel sauce, and Tiramisu made with Theo's chocolate mousse.
Flying Apron Bakery
This cafe in the heart of Fremont (there's another location in West Seattle) boasts baked goods that are so delicious it'd deserve a spot on this list even if that's all they did. Luckily, it's not -- they also offer a selection of savory options like flatbread pizza, lasagna, etc. But you won't really care once you see their assortment of donuts, cookies, cakes, and other sweets made daily by hand.
Cafe Flora
Boasting a tiny back garden and a glass-enclosed atrium, Seattle's most famous meat-free restaurant serves everything from dinner (corn tortillas filled with cheesy mashed potatoes, a Portobello Wellington with madeira wine sauce, plus a selection of pizzas, sandwiches & salads) to brunch, where you can down buttermilk banana pancakes, biscuits & gravy, and the one thing that's infinitely better without meat… cocktails.
Veggie Grill
This casual/healthy chain has two Seattle locations, both of which feature weirdly not-so-bad-for-you favorites that could seriously pass for animal-based bites, including VG's Mondo Nachos, BBQ-kicked Chill Out Wings, and a 'Cheesesteak' Sandwich. Air quotes included.
Sunlight Cafe
Seattle's oldest vegetarian spot has been serving meat & gluten-free food for 40 years, including a range of pastas (pesto with basil, lasagna, risotto, etc.), two different kinds of nachos, and daily morning dishes like the sesame crunch waffle with organic maple syrup.
Plum Bistro
Sure, this Pike/Pine eatery serves up some stylish and innovative vegan dishes ranging from flatbread pizza to a handful of burgers (like the buffalo portobello) as well as a varied array of entries (black truffle gnocchi), but it doesn't stop there. They launched Seattle's first vegan food truck, a cookbook, and they cater.
World Pizza
Fifteen years after closing the Belltown original, the brothers behind this golden-era-of-grunge destination reinvented it as a salvaged, wood-heavy Chinatown slice spot with seats for 20 and myriad touches from the old space. Said touches include vintage signs, and -- originally reclaimed from the lobby of the Space Needle -- a low-slung orange couch, where you can sprawl out while eating one of WP's meatless 16-inch pies -- including the signature spicy veggie and pepperoni number.
Wayward Vegan Cafe
Two words: Mac Daddy. We don't care that this former U-District mainstay has relocated a little ways northward. At least not as long as they keep making this vegan homage to the Big Mac, made with two no-beef patties, 1000 Island sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame-free bun, along with the rest of their diner-style meatless eats.