Seattle has built up an impressive foodie reputation in recent years, and let’s just go ahead and acknowledge that this would not have been possible without a growing cohort of vegetarian and vegan restaurants. Much more than eateries that simply specialize in fake meat, these establishments are taking veggies to new heights, creating delicious dishes that please both meat eaters and plant-forward folks alike. So whether you’re a die-hard vegan or just humoring your hippie relatives, we’re gonna go ahead and call it: You will fall in love at any (or all) of the following restaurants, and you will most certainly be going back for more. Ahead, the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Seattle.