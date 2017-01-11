Meet Thrillist Seattle's Chef of the Year: Monica Dimas

How do you think the restaurant scene in Seattle stands up to the rest of the country?

Dimas: We are in a unique time of rapid growth, both on the restaurant side and our population, so it will be interesting to see what Seattle can commit to liking (restaurant-wise) and letting go of. There are other cities that have more loyal/frequent diners, so I definitely see that as being a huge difference. My spots have great diner loyalty and so maybe we just need to create more places that Seattle people feel comfortable returning to.

What's your favorite dish to cook?

Dimas: At home I eat really simple food -- I don't want to have to create a huge dinner when I've already dealt with food on so many levels all day long. I'm happy with a perfectly roasted chicken, a seasonal vegetable gratin, and a salad with local greens and radishes. Otherwise eating at Neon Taco since some of those dishes are childhood favorites -- Mexican food is what I miss the most when I'm traveling.