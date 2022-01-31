The Most Romantic Restaurants in Seattle

The Phoenecia is something of an institution, at least in West Seattle -- having first opened in 1975, it's now on its third location, and this one comes with all the trappings of a romantic evening out (think crystal chandeliers, emerald green walls, a marble bar top, etcetera). But while the restaurant may be more elegant than ever, The Phoenecia kitchen hasn’t really strayed from what it does best: the classics. You can still expect to find your favorite Lebanese-inspired food, like “The Jewel of the Ocean”, a signature seafood dish that’s been on the menu since the 1970s.