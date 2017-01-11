The 50 Best Things to Eat and Drink at Pike Place Market

The Walrus

The Crumpet Shop

For 40 years, this little shop has churned out the traditional English treat, and the only thing better than getting to repeatedly say the word ‘crumpet’ is biting into a fresh, hot, organic one topped with ricotta cheese, walnuts, and honey.

The reuben

Three Girls Bakery

The menu frames the meatloaf as the sandwich to get, but those in the know go for the reuben, which allows their specialty breads -- the caraway or black rye -- to shine (it is, after all, a bakery), as they envelop corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing.

Bratwurst meal

Bavarian Meats

A lunchtime trip to Germany, courtesy of this little meat shop and their lunch counter. The simple bratwurst meal -- sausage, sauerkraut, potatoes, and mustard -- is as German as it gets, but also shows off what this place does best: cook good meat.