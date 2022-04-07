The 14 Best Italian Restaurants in Seattle

While Seattle isn’t necessarily known for its expertise in Italian food, our collective approach to cuisine makes us incredibly well suited for the job. Think about it: We’re surrounded by some of the most fertile farmland in the country, meaning our produce is impossibly fresh, and, in the last decade or so, we’ve become a bonafide culinary destination. Our chefs are James Beard award-winning, and their food is on point. All that to say: Head to one of these Italian joints in Seattle for your next dinner date, and you won’t be disappointed.