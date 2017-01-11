The Best Seattle Restaurant Week Deal for Every Type of Cuisine

Listen up, Seattle! The city is celebrating all things culinary with two weeks of non-stop deals on some of the best restaurants around. For food fanatics in the PNW, Seattle Restaurant Week is their Bumbershoot... their HempFest... their Super Bowl (because it’s way too early to tell if we’ll get one from the Seahawks this year). Most all of the restaurants participating in the event offer a three-course dinner for $32 and some will offer a three-course lunch for $18, all over a 10-day period. It’s pretty sweet -- pun intended, because of the amazing desserts.
It would be a monumental task to choose just one from the over 165 places to visit. But we’ve got you covered. Whatever kind of food you’re in the mood for, just take your pick from the amazing eateries below...
Italian
Anchovies & OlivesAddress and Info
Capitol Hill
This Ethan Stowell spot serves up fresh pasta with a seafood-flair in the same minimalistic way the restaurateur has become known for. It’s nestled on the edge of the Pike-Pine corridor, so it’s a perfect location for Capitol Hill and Madison Valley residents. The stars of the restaurant’s Seattle Restaurant Week menu are the hamachi crudo, an Italian ceviche, and an entree option of albacore tuna-charred onion with smoked mushrooms.
Steak
El GauchoAddress and Info
Belltown
Let’s be honest -- to really enjoy Seattle Restaurant Week you want to feel like you’re enjoying a meal that’s a decadent escape from the norm. And biting into a juicy steak cooked just the way you want it can do just that. This posh spot is offering up filet mignon medallions for an entree, and finishing up the meal with dessert options like a chocolate ganache. Champagne taste on a beer budget.
French
RN74Address and Info
Downtown
Celebrity chef Michael Mina’s modern French bistro is serving several of the restaurant’s most delicious dishes for Seattle Restaurant Week, including Parisian gnocchi and (for a small upcharge) Steak Frites au Poivre, which is a marinated bistro steak with red wine butter and duck fat fries.
Mexican
Peso's Kitchen & LoungeAddress and Info
Queen Anne
This bustling Mexican restaurant in Lower Queen Anne is the requisite spot to spend an evening getting your spice fix and knocking back a few signature cocktails. For Seattle Restaurant Week, choose from classic dishes like arroz con pollo, a seared half chicken with bomba rice, or a guajillo-molasses grilled pork chop. Finish it off with a fresh strawberry sopapilla or crème caramel flan.
Seafood
Salty’s on AlkiAddress and Info
West Seattle
If it’s an unbeatable scenic view you’re after this Seattle Restaurant Week, it doesn’t get any better than Salty’s on Alki Beach. With sweeping views of Elliott Bay and the city skyline, your entree choice of garlic chili prawns or grilled steelhead will taste even better.
American
Toulouse PetitAddress and Info
Queen Anne
Get the beignets! That had to be the first thing said about this Cajun-inspired spot known locally for an amazing brunch. Other than the most delicious powder-sugar covered beignets in the city, the Seattle Restaurant Week menu is filled with savory favorites like wild shrimp with house-made andouille and a fennel braised pork shoulder.
Sushi
Sushi Kappo TamuraAddress and Info
Eastlake
Fresh Pacific Northwest ingredients are harvested locally every day and prepared masterfully at this much-beloved sushi restaurant. That’s the beauty of Sushi Kappo Tamura -- you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get, but you know it’ll be delicious. The chef’s choice sushi plate is the star of the Seattle Restaurant Week menu, so you know, order that.
Greek
Omega OuzeriAddress and Info
Capitol Hill
A visit to Omega Ouzeri on Capitol Hill is the next best thing to booking a Greece trip. The bread basket with olive oil/spices is enough reason to spend an evening sat behind the blue door of the restaurant. Notable options on the SRW menu include Kritharoto Me Garides, an orzo pasta with prawns and baby squid, and chocolate baklava for dessert.
Indian
MokSHAAddress and Info
Bellevue
Classic Indian dishes like butter chicken, spinach ginger lamb, and madras vegetable curry are on the menu at this Bellevue favorite. But be warned -- these dishes are insanely spicy.
Thai
Noi Thai CuisineAddress and Info
Downtown
Vegetarians, we didn’t forget about you. Noi Thai Cuisine, which opened up in Seattle earlier this year, is the SRW spot for you. Most all of the menu items can be ordered vegetarian and gluten-free. On top of that, the entrees like thai red curry and pad thai are as delicious as they are beautiful.
Pizza
StoneburnerAddress and Info
Ballard
Stoneburner’s Seattle Restaurant Week menu includes three different delicious entrees: a pizza with goat horn peppers and Castelvetrano olives, Bucatini Pimenton with hamma hamma clams, and plump meatballs with aged provolone and slow cooked greens. You’ll assuredly leave fatter and happier than when you came in.
From Chef Ethan Stowell, who received James Beard nomination nods for Best Chef in the Northwest from 2008-2011, the remodeled Anchovies & Olives serves up seafood and pasta dishes with lots of brine, probably best encapsulated by the bigoli tossed with anchovy, chili, garlic, mint and Pangrattato. The space is sleek, with wood and grey stone defining the interior, and painted waves crashing up on sea rocks above the bottles of the bar. An active open kitchen adds a buzz to the dining room, where nightly tasting menus offer a “Feast of the Fisherman,” in family style courses of seafood, shellfish, seafood and pasta. At the bar on weekend nights, patrons swarm to two “oyster power hours” (cheap oysters with beer and prosecco specials) like sharks to a freshly spilt chum bucket.
This old-time-y steakhouse in Belltown is serving up serious cuts of beef and fresh seafood, with impressive service to boot. The menu offers upscale takes on Cajun fare (its well known for its spicy Wicked Shrimp and Tenderloin Diablo tips in cream sauce) including a solid array of steak featuring 28-day dry-aged Niman Ranch and all-natural Certified Angus beef.
Restaurateur Michael Mina reproduces a version of his San Franciso original in Downtown Seattle with RN74, bearing the same name as a highway in Burgundy. The French bistro menu has upscale international touches (seen in signatures like ahi tuna tartare, roasted foie gras, seared halibut, steak frites au poivre) that are enjoyed under a dramatic row of yellow and orange cylindrical lamps hanging form the high ceilings amid concrete pillars. Bottles of wine sourced from Burgundy, Washington and Oregon and their prices are listed on a series of throwback train ticker signs, with letters and numbers flipping to update with new arrivals. Pride is taken in the bar's version of the classic French 75 champagne cocktail (and a couple twists on it, served with lemon twists).
Pesos’s Kitchen and Lounge is a lot to behold, serving updated Mexican in an over-the-top Latin/rococo-esque dining room in Queen Anne. Zany wrought iron art crawling up the venue sign and arched windows make the place impossible to miss, and as evening descends the giant wall scones turn the dining room a glowing red reflecting the pulsing, club-like energy the place assumes. The dishes are just as lively with braised pork shoulder served with crispy exterior in green chile verde and well-marbled Argentine rib-eye with pomme frites and chipotle aioli. A list of margaritas and mojitos keep it hoppin’ (people tend to really booze here, during the popular happy hour or not), and Latin takes on American brunch-time classics the following day (cayenne-dusted, avocado-crowned crab eggs benedict with corn) make Sunday recovery easier.
Things are breezy at Salty’s on Alki Beach where surf ’n’ turf fare is enjoyed alongside Elliot Bay views before the Seattle city skyline. Out on two levels of deck under stringed bulbs, you can weave between table umbrellas to spot garlic-chili prawns with sticky rice or a coulotte cut in a miso-apple glaze with smoked shiitakes. It’s beachside, so you’ll fit in just as easily in boat shoes and a blazer as a tee and a cap. The famous brunch buffet is what really rocks the boat, with live piano tunes and as much country sausage, crab legs, steamer clams and herb-crusted catfish as you can hold in your hull. The bloody mary bars aren’t unlimited, but you can customize your own with toppings and hot sauces at the bar devoted to them.
Toulouse Petit specializes in Cajun-kissed, French Quarter fare, and it does so in a dining room ripped right out of smoky New Orleans fantasy: curling wrought iron, heavily plastered walls, mosaic tiled floors. Considering the city of inspiration, shrimp and crawfish makes many cameos, in seriously spicy jambalaya, over creamy corn grits, or floating in a the dark roux of seafood gumbo. Southern poultry dishes (buttermilk-fried, cheri) and French-leaning steaks break up a seafood-heavy menu. Beignets topped with powdered sugar are just as sweet cast in morning light coming through dramatically arched windows as they are by evening candlelight with a dessert chianti. To ensure utter seduction, there’s always the voodoo rum punch (light and dark rum, cranberry, orange, pineapple, lemon, ginger beer, orange bitters).
Here, sushi is made from sustainable fish that is top grade in this town, and you pay for it. Kyoto-born Chef Taichi Kitamura trained at acclaimed Seattle sushi outpost Shiro, and Sushi Kappo Tamura is a showroom for his expertise. The simple, light space does nothing to distract from what’s important: the fish. Don’t think twice about going omakase (chef’s choice), and relinquish control to Kitamura at the sushi bar, who will carve the day’s catch into precious raw morsels. Ultimately, supreme freshness and a customer-focused attention to personal detail is what tips the scales (scales, like on a fish…get it?).
This Capitol Hill Greek spot does a fairly good impression of Greek island life, serving up small plates to the tune of fried greek potatoes and roasted cauliflower with taramosalata. Casual and filled with conversation background noise, the brightly lit space is ideal for date night -- with a significant other, or your appetite.
Southern Indian specialties have a chic home with a splash of Bollywood glam in Bellevue Square’s Moksha. Chicken, prawn, lamb and panner (cheese) are boiled in spiced curries, stirred in aromatic stews and mixed into heat-bringing stir-fry and rice plates inspired by the owner’s native state of Tamil Nadu on the Gulf of Mannar. Karaikudi (a lamb curry with tomato, onions, red chile fennel and garlic) stars as the house dish. Flavor is found in the decor, too, with stencils of tattooed elephants on tall white walls over banquettes backed in bold colors, all lit up by large woven-cloth light sculptures. The name of the restaurant comes from the Hindu state of bliss arrived at once reincarnation is complete, which is not promised on the menu.
Presentation goes a long way at Noi Thai Cuisine in Downtown Seattle, where traditional Thai dishes are plated with maximum visual impact. Fried chicken morels swimming in red curry and topped with roe are nested in white egg shells while prawn pad thai is served on a slate square with a dramatic spike of red lotus leaf jutting out of it. And vegetarians need not despair: a section of the menu devoted to the meatless features curries, tofu soup and pineapple-fried rice. The venue itself flirts with the eye, with temple-esque archways and bushels of gold leaves strung from the ceiling in an otherwise sleek and contemporary dining room.
Atmosphere is key at this Ballard Ave restaurant with an early-twentieth-century feel off the lobby of Hotel Ballard: Repurposed architectural elements litter the place, including oakwood wall panels salvaged from a former Italian embassy in Buenos Aires and hanging lights from the old New York Times building. A stone hearth fires rustic Italian bistro pizzas by chef Jason Stoneburner, and when you order the Yukon potato and chanterelle mushroom iteration, a waiter whirls fondue over it in front of you. The vegetable small plates are a highlight, with roasted brussels sprouts tossed in honey, soy, walnuts and Szechuan. Even gluten-free diners can sample the pasta in a version of creta di gallo (winter squash, kale, pumpkin seeds, Podda) that won’t sour their stomachs. Strong and smart cocktails by Bastille’s Erik Carlson like Don’t Give Up The Ship (gin, Dubonnet, Curacao, fernet) contribute to the consistent evening crowds (as to be expected from the same team who brought you Bastille, Poquitos and McLeod’s).