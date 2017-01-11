The Remarkable Story of Seattle's Best Taqueria: Tacos Chukis

Tacos Chukis is oblivious to the fact that it -- as a restaurant -- makes no sense.

Let’s start with the location. The half-decade-old taqueria is located in the heart of Seattle’s trendy Capitol Hill, surrounded by dive bars and the old charms of a changing neighborhood that once housed the city’s artists and outcasts.

For being in this bustling epicenter of food and culture, Tacos Chukis is magnificently elusive. Nestled far back against a wall on the second story of an indoor mini mall on East Broadway, the taco joint isn’t visible from the street. You're more likely to notice the barbershop, tattoo parlor, or nail salon before you’d spot this hidden gem. There’s no sign. No advertisements. The only warning that you might stumble upon the best damn tacos in Seattle is a line snaking out of a creaky wooden door. Or the full stomachs and smiling faces of those scurrying back onto busy sidewalks -- not speaking a word about what they just experienced for fear there won’t be enough tacos to go around.