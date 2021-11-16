Where to Order a Thanksgiving Feast in Seattle
Let the pros take care of it.
If you spent last Thanksgiving watching a YouTube video about how to properly cook a turkey, let us suggest avoiding round two of chaos by simply letting the pros take care of it. Consider this your official opportunity to ditch generations of family tradition, avoid overcooking an expensive PCC turkey, abandon the guests you invited out of obligation, and, instead, go out for a delicious, hassle-free meal.
So which restaurants are actually open in Seattle on this blessed, slightly problematic holiday? Quite a few. Ahead, the best turkey dinners available this Thanksgiving that require almost zero work on your part. Dig in.
Café Flora
Café Flora is celebrating its 30th Thanksgiving this season, and the menu has only gotten better with time. This year, reserve a table either inside or outside for a four-course vegetarian meal, complete with all of the trappings (except, of course, the turkey): Think pumpkin risotto cakes, a cauliflower cashew bisque, braised kohlrabi, miso roasted brussels sprouts, and pecan bourbon pie. Dinner is $75 per adult, $25 per child, and an additional $25 per adult if you want the wine pairing (you do).
How to order: Call 206-325-9100 to make a reservation for dine-in.
Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi
If you hate turkey and are looking for something a little more unconventional, try Ascend’s Thanksgiving brunch, whose menu features various “whimsical” dishes like pork belly deviled eggs, truffle and bonito babka, wagyu fillet, and miso black cod. Brunch is $95 per adult, $35 per child, and only available via dine-in, meaning, unfortunately, you’ll have to get out of your pajamas for this holiday.
Maximilien
This classic French bistro in Pike Place Market boasts serious views of Elliot Bay and a six course menu on the big day, starting with an amuse bouche of blinis & caviar, and moving on to things like like squash bisque, roasted venison tenderloin, and upside down apple pie with pumpkin ice cream, plus an optional wine pairing. Oh, and if that's not enough there will also be live accordion music.
The Lakehouse
The most farm-to-table Thanksgiving option on our list arguably comes from noted chef Jason Wilson's Lakehouse, and it has all of the trappings of a classic turkey dinner: a free-range roast bird, fennel sausage stuffing, and pumpkin pie. Dine-in reservations are unfortunately already sold out, but the to-go option for two is only $96 (if you’re hosting more than two people, simply bump up your order number).
The 5 Point Cafe
One of the best dive bars in the city, or anywhere really, the legendary 5 Point never really closes (except for a couple of months earlier this year thanks to COVID-19), so it's hardly a surprise that it's open on thanksgiving. What might be a surprise is how good their smoked turkey is, or how much it comes with, including traditional stuffing, candied yams, mashed potatoes, a casserole, and a warm dinner roll.
13 Coins
13 Coins has been "roasting turkeys for 50 years," so they're probably pretty good at it. Find out for yourself by ordering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner to go featuring Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, sage stuffing, green bean almondine, candied yams with caramelized marshmallows, and fresh cranberry sauce with orange zest. Oh, and turkey with housemade gravy.
How to order: $48 per person; call your nearest location to place your order.
The Metropolitan Grill
The famed Seattle steakhouse has a handful of "Met-at-Home" options for the holiday, starting with a four person roast turkey dinner that also comes with gravy, cranberry preserves, mashed potatoes, root vegetables, sage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, rolls & apple dumplings. And as if that's not enough food, you can also order additional sides like carrot cake, asparagus & more.
Aqua by El Gaucho
This waterfront destination can't send it's stunning views of Elliott Bay home with you but it is offering a four-person "Grateful" feast that includes Yukon potatoes, candied yams, Brussels sprouts, and herbed stuffing, plus a 10- to 12-pound turkey with gravy & cranberry sauce. Wine and extra sides are also available.