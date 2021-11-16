Where to Order a Thanksgiving Feast in Seattle

If you spent last Thanksgiving watching a YouTube video about how to properly cook a turkey, let us suggest avoiding round two of chaos by simply letting the pros take care of it. Consider this your official opportunity to ditch generations of family tradition, avoid overcooking an expensive PCC turkey, abandon the guests you invited out of obligation, and, instead, go out for a delicious, hassle-free meal.

So which restaurants are actually open in Seattle on this blessed, slightly problematic holiday? Quite a few. Ahead, the best turkey dinners available this Thanksgiving that require almost zero work on your part. Dig in.