7 Picnic Hacks to Try Out This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer (the official start being June 20, but why wait?) and thus the perfect time to get your warm-weather skills in shape. You might be firing up the grill, re-honing your cornhole form, or just working on your tan. One thing you should definitely master: the picnic setup. The humble picnic is a versatile way to hang out without the pretense of an elaborate party or gathering. However, there are numerous ways to step up your picnic game beyond just a blanket and some charcuterie. Here are our favorite ways to upgrade your picnic this Memorial Day weekend, and beyond:

Remember: Location, location, location

Any local patch of grass will do for your basic picnic. That said, if you’re willing to get creative, the possibilities expand greatly. Consider state parks, botanical gardens, national monuments, public libraries, or local marinas or public docks to get some waterfront views. Even drive-in movie theaters, local farms, or conservation areas will sometimes allow picnic-goers. Of course, there are also plenty of helpful guides to finding green space and hidden picnic gems.

Keep the setup simple

Picnics tend to attract the overzealous types, which can lead to their downfall. Keep in mind: your goal is somewhere between barbecuing and camping, so don’t go overboard with the plates or decor. Instead of cooking an elaborate meal that could involve serving utensils and extra dishes, focus on a few shareable, easily-packed items that are crowd-pleasers (and not super messy). Be careful adding in extra chairs, tables, or other big items, as the logistics of getting them to your site gets out of hand fast.