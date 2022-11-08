The Right Dish to Bring to Friendsgiving, Based on Your Vibe

With “Friendsgiving'' season officially underway, it’s time to get in the kitchen and prepare your signature dish for the festivities. But what if you don’t have a signature dish? If you’re not sure what to bring, we suggest a simple, but genius move: choose a recipe that matches your personality. (They love YOU, right?) Whether you’re the life of the party or enjoy conversations from afar, there’s a recipe that’s uniquely you, but edible. With inspiration from Ocean Spray®, we’ve gathered some mains, sides, appetizers, and cocktails tailored to signature personas.

For the fashion influencer Air Fried Charcuterie Bites

You’re that friend that walks into a room and turns heads with your impeccable taste and timeless style. Because your outfit undoubtedly took time and attention to put together, no risk of spilling will be tolerated. To keep the 'fit in pristine condition for all those photo-ops, we suggest Air Fried Charcuterie Bites, which are just as fashionable as your wardrobe. For these snack-able apps, fill wonton wrappers with your choice of cured meat and cheese — pepperoni and goat cheese perhaps? — and Ocean Spray® Craisins® Dried Cranberries for a touch of sweetness. It’s the perfect, no mess starter that will get your outfit to the dinner table spotless.

For the photographer Cranberry Turtle Dessert Pizza

It’s not easy to curate a perfect Instagram feed, so if you want to ensure that there will be a dish at the party worthy of posting, we suggest making it yourself. To achieve this, we recommend a dish that’s not only flavorful, but will look beautiful, too. This cranberry turtle dessert pizza, for example, would give your photograph plenty of depth, thanks to the layers of Ocean Spray® Cranberry & Chocolate Trail Mix, caramel, and cranberry drizzle — all set atop fluffy puff pastry. We’re seeing viral status from this sweet treat.

For the sophisticated friend Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts with Cranberry-Cherry Sauce and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

You’re intrigued by the finer things in life — including gourmet meals. Even though your kitchen isn’t a critically-acclaimed restaurant, you can still provide a five-star experience with high-caliber taste and impeccable plating. Pan-seared chicken breasts with cranberry-cherry sauce and bleu cheese crumbles, for example, features perfectly seared chicken breasts on a bed of sautéed mushrooms and onions, and tastes just as delicious as it looks. It’s the cherry sauce — made with Ocean Spray® Craisins® Cherry Juice Infused Dried Cranberries — that will really set off all of your tastebuds. Your friends, but more importantly, you, will be throughly impressed.

For the wallflower Christmas Cranberry Pasta Salad

Just because you’re a little quieter doesn’t mean you want to tap out of social gatherings entirely. Like your vibe, you keep things on the lighter side in regards to your recipe choices. A colorful salad, like the pesto-based Christmas Cranberry Pasta Salad makes a great conversation starter simply by its looks. However, the taste alone — a medley of Ocean Spray® Craisins® Dried Cranberries, pearl mozzarella, and roasted red peppers — will keep you happy in your solitude, too, so it’s a win either way.

For the party animal Cranberry Spiked Cider Jello Shots

When you’re a person that’s born to party, you’re going to want to have a few eats and drinks with fun in mind. Since you’ll likely be on your feet most of the night, make yourself (and the other party guests) a snack that’ll be easy to enjoy without spilling, like a jelly shot. These Cranberry Spiked Cider Jello Shots with Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice Cocktail highlight the flavors of the holiday season, without being stuffy or low-energy. Don't forget to garnish with Ocean Spray® Fresh Cranberries.

For the social butterfly Cranberry Blitzen Whiskey Sour

You’re the friend who's everyone's best friend, no matter if you met five minutes ago or five years ago. During Friendsgiving, you’ll be on the move all night trying to chat with everyone — and want other people to do the same. A drink in your hand will make it a bit easier to keep the conversation flowing. This Cranberry Blitzen Whiskey Sour is a classic drink with a holiday twist that will match your buzzing social butterfly personality. The blend of Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice Cocktail, orange juice, ginger beer, and your choice of whiskey, then garnished with fresh (or torched) rosemary is bound to get plenty of folks asking for another round.

For the busy host Turkey and Cranberry Panini

Even those who are naturals at hosting can be intimidated by a big Thanksgiving turkey. Plus, when you’re the host, you’re going to want to make sure everyone is having fun and laughing with a drink in hand, rather than sweating in the kitchen. Instead of opting for the traditional bird, we suggest going more low-key this year. A Turkey and Cranberry Panini will keep you in in the holiday spirit — with Ocean Spray®’s Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce bringing the sweet taste to the savory slices of turkey — all while keeping the good vibes flowing.

Art Credits: Senior Art Director: Davianna Absura, Art Director: Meg Konigsburg, Photographer: Ted Cavanaugh, Producer: Natasha Badiyi + Becca Solovay, Prop Stylist: Stephanie Yeh, Food Stylist: Judy Kim, Wardrobe Stylist: Rebecca Lux, HMU: Ashley Rebecca