This Restauranteur Wants You to Viva the Other Side of Vegas | Thrillist Explorers

Lin Smith Jerome is a certified boss who runs Cafe Lola, Pizza Anonymous, and St. Honore Donuts & Beignets — all staples in the Vegas community (and tourist favorites in their own right).

On this special episode of Thrillist Explorers, Lin takes a trip to the spots she loves in Vegas. Whether an artisanal donut shop by day that turns into a pizza speakeasy at night or a sensory-stimulating tour of Meow Wolf, the fun in Vegas ain’t all casinos!