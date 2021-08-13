5 Ways To Upgrade Your Game Day Menu

Eat one delicious dish per quarter

Eating and drinking during a football game is a marathon, not a sprint. There’s no need to treat kickoff like the beginning of a hot dog eating contest by trying to shove everything down your gullet at once. And because each quarter takes around 35-45 minutes in real time, it’s the perfect pace at which to eat a full meal.

So if you have three friends coming over to watch the game, assign each person to make one dish — two people can whip up different appetizers and one can prepare an entree. Here’s how to serve the food: pass the apps around at the beginning of the first and second quarters and serve the entree around halftime. By the fourth quarter when everyone’s energy is flagging from eating their weight in nachos and burgers, you as the host can bring out some homemade dessert. No complaining, we gave you the easiest dish! (You won’t even need to use an oven to make brownies or banana cream pie.) As an added bonus, if your team loses, you’ll be so deep in a food coma by the final whistle that you probably won’t notice.