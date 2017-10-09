The Best Restaurants in Toronto Right Now

Welcome back to Eat Seeker, our regularly updated list of everywhere you need to be eating around Toronto at this very moment. The restaurants don't need to be new (though many of them are) to make the cut. They’re places we'll stand by 'til the end; the ones we'll recommend to our out-of-town friends; the ones that put an end to the fight over where you're eating tonight.
Adamson Barbecue
East York
Adam Skelly and Alison Hunt’s lunch-only smokehouse expands on the city’s growing obsession with BBQ. The duo serve up traditional Texas BBQ from a wood-only smoker capable of handling up to 1,300lbs of meat at a time. Think slabs of brisket, spare ribs, turkey breast, pulled pork, and sausage that's paired with slaw, beans, potato salad, and imported bottles of Waco’s finest -- aka Big Red soda. In true Franklin/Micklethwait fashion, Adamson is open 11am on weekdays until they sell out -- and they will sell out.
Bombay Street Food
Discovery District
Bay St's former What A Bagel spot is now home to Bombay Street Food, a Mumbai-inspired pop-up that focuses on the delights of home-style Indian dishes. The menu isn’t extensive or full of butter chicken and samosas like you'd expect, but it introduces halal-friendly Chicken Frankie rolls (renditions on roti), Eggplant Bhaaji Pav, Masala Haddock, and vegetarian sides like Gunpowder Fries, which are tossed with South Indian spices and topped with a tangy coconut chutney.
Clocktower Bar
Summer Hill
Clocktower Bar is the only reason you need to venture up to Summerhill this fall. The Yonge St spot is a lot more than just Boxcar Social on bitters -- all signs point to its backyard BBQ-esque patio, which has become an intimate checkpoint for fizzes, Old Fashioneds, and the Barcelona Address, a potent mix of Lustau Oloroso sherry, Cinzano, prosecco, and lemon oil. The best part? Get a handful of drinks at half price from 6-8pm Tuesday through Saturday.
Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen
Harbord Village
How do you top 80-plus variations of small-batch cider? You don’t. At Her Father’s, the city’s first all-cider bar, you pair each local and international craft brew with versatile seasonal menus of brunch, lunch, dinner, and snack plates. Dishes like its lobster salad ($18), cider-glazed cod ($24), and deviled eggs with snow crab ($3) go hand in hand with cocktails such as the Spiced Apple Old Fashioned ($14) and the Ctrl + Alt + Delete ($10), which spikes Shiny Peach Cider with Stoli, Pluck rooibos tea, and peche de vigne liqueur.
Pray Tell
Little Italy
Pray Tell is a new 50-seat snack bar from Nickie Minshall (Track & Field), Dustin Keating (Montauk, Track & Field), and chef Sonia Mondino (Home Of The Brave, Patois). PTB’s food menu is small, but each small, shareable plate is hearty, including California cold rolls ($9), steak tartare ($15), coconut ginger sorbet ($5), and a pocket pizza supreme ($9) stuffed with Bolognese and mozzarella served in a miniature pool of lemon herb oil. There’s also a curated wine list, Left Field and Mill St. brews, and cocktails like Make Nice ($13) with passion fruit puree and rose-infused Cointreau.
Real Mo-Mo's
St. Lawrence
Monique Guffens’ new King East eatery pulls flavors from Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands -- a great new spot for casual dates and weekend hangs. For starters, go with an order of Tibetan vegetable dumplings ($10) to work up an appetite for mains such as the bison burger ($18), grilled tofu & soba noodles ($18), and the cider-braised PEI mussels ($15). If you’re fighting off post-work blues, then grab a glass of the tequila sangria ($12).
Street Shak
Queen West
If you’re a fan of Simone’s and Mr Jerk, then you’ll grow fond of Street Shak. Tony Bradshaw’s Queen West Barbadian eatery screams fast-casual with a menu full of rotis, oxtail, jerk chicken salads, fish cakes and bakes, spicy tamarind and coconut tofu, and a Bajan-style macaroni pie. For those that can take the heat, there’s also a small cubby that’s dedicated to Scotch bonnet hot sauces that pair well with drinks such as Boylan sodas and bottles of Carib, Red Stripe, and Heineken.
Baro
King West
Baro could be depicted as a modernized revision of the Valdez’s old Latin American concepts, but the street eats have leveled up. Longtime chef Steve Gonzalez is on a “nuevo Latino” kick, which has translated to pulled smoked chicken tostadas, five-spice chorizo and arepitas, guava chicken wings, and ceviche that includes plantain, passion fruit, and pineapple agua chile. Throw in churros with salted dulce de leche and a bar that carries 20 different kinds of tequila, including Clase Azul Añejo, and you have a reason to spend your Friday nights at this King West spot.
Bodega Henriette
Upper Beach
Bodega Henriette is the closest thing Toronto has to upscale chopped cheese culture, and its quirky design fits the Beaches. The restaurant/bar/cafe/market hybrid has a small corner of grocery essentials that’s enhanced by fresh pastries, sandwiches, weekend brunch, and an array of cocktails and craft brews for the evening. They also have Wi-Fi, so forget about your Starbucks go-to order and grab one of Henriette’s espresso old fashioneds.
Crepe TO
Old Toronto
Rez Zarafshan and Aurash Gashgaei’s Church Street crepe house ditches plates and utensils for on-the-go paper cones, with good reason. Their sweet and savoury crepes are a mouthful and go by names such as Roxbury (nutella, marshmallows, bananas), Hell Boy (spicy salami, hot peppers, havarti cheese, tomato pesto), and TFC (roast beef, turkey, cheddar, pickles, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli). Pro tip: don’t ignore their breakfast classics or juice bar, which is stocked with soy milk smoothies and freshly pressed Costa Rican sugar cane.
DOMA
Little Italy
This Little Italy retreat is owner/chef Paul Kim’s first project since training at Ottawa’s Le Cordon Bleu, and it showcases his flair for cuisine that’s equally French and Korean. Located at Clinton and College, Doma’s 44-seat space is complemented by a chic Scandinavian-inspired interior and a custom cocktails list courtesy of Danielle Yoon’s Drinksmith that includes creations like Pear Of My Eye (Tito’s Vodka, Disaronno, asian pear, lemon). The food menu, on the other hand, changes every month but always features the option to taste every dish for just $65 per person.
FAMO Sandwiches
Corktown
Husband-and-wife duo Babak Fahmi and Shabnam Moier have caused quite the stir in the greater Toronto area as FAMO’s fusion-sandwich style puts the unusual first. Their creations use alternative cuts of meat, like tongue and oxtail, and include baguettes and ciabattas being topped with slow-braised beef cheek, green-tea-glazed crusted tofu, and pulled chicken breast with spicy mango slaw. The daily chef’s special is usually a great bet, as are the fingerling fries, Vineland wine, and tall glasses of Station Cold Brew.
Kaboom Chicken
Riverside
The new Riverside grab-and-go is a Korean fusion spot that co-owner Richard Lee defined as “food truck-style food gone brick and mortar.” Kaboom’s take on street eats revolves around its renowned Korean fried chicken, which is caramelized with a sweet chili “Korean Crack” sauce and often served on a Hong Kong-style bubble waffle. The menu also includes kimchee rice balls, a galibi beef take on poutine, and a fried chicken ramen burger. And yes, it lives up to the hype.
Oakwood Hardware
Oakwood Village
Anne Sorrenti’s new restaurant has become the jewel of Oakwood Village thanks to an eclectic menu that plays Cupid with cuisines and emphasizes seasonal ingredients. Throw back a margarita sour or plum shrub bourbon cocktail courtesy of bartender Nick Watson, then go to town on charcuterie boards, winter salads, slow-braised beef tacos, Korean-style poutine, coconut curry seafood bowls, and a lentil shepherd’s pie that will give you the veggie and cheese sweats.
Otto's Bierhalle
Little Portugal
The team at Otto’s Berlin Doner have expanded to Little Portugal, pouring their love for imports and architectural metal into a German beer hall that’s full of nostalgia. Andrew Bailey and Steve Nguyen’s new menu is sans doner, but now they’re doing spaetzle and cheese ($8), sauerkraut fritters ($5), and Bavarian “feasts” ($35 to $55). This is a bierhalle, after all -- for the boozier crowds, there’s dozens of local brews and internationals on tap, an extensive bottle array of ciders and seasonals, and a rotating list of house cocktails.
P.G. Clucks Fried Chicken
Little Italy
At P.G. Cluck’s, fried bird is the word, as Pawel Grezlikowski’s latest venture has become a pitstop for Nashville hot chicken. Their short menu features sandwiches topped with pickles, smoky chili sauce, and sweet jalapenos, paired with coleslaw, potato salad, cheese balls, chipotle macaroni, and additional pieces of deboned deep-fried bird. The chicken is sorted by heat level, and if you have the right attitude, you can get the secret menu item -- the honey and jalapeno sandwich served on a honey cruller bun.
Planta
Yorkville
The new offshoot from Chase Hospitality Group and David Lee (Nota Bene) has abolished the v-word (“vegan”) in favour of sticking to one golden rule: only using plant-based ingredients. It might seem like a limitation but at Planta, chef Lee thrives -- their brunch, lunch, and dinner menus boast Coconut Ceviche and Smoked Beet Pastrami, and snacks like the 18 Carrot Dog which slaps a smoked Cookstown Greens’ carrot on a housemade turmeric bun, with all the fixings. They also do cocktails with cold-pressed juices and desserts like the standout Carrot-Walnut Cake.
Salt & Tobacco
Cabbagetown
Located next door to Jet Fuel, Salt and Tobacco is a new Cabbagetown eatery that’s an inviting intro to Roman-style pizzas. Their menu offers 11 thin-crust styles with prosciutto, genoa salami, soppressata, pineapple, brussels sprouts, and giardiniera. For drinks, there’s local craft beer, select wines, and imported chinotto, aranciata, and limonata sodas.
Wafels and More
Kensington Market
Tired of gelato and soft-serve? Rebound with Wafels & More, the authentic Belgian waffle bar that serves treats both sweet and savoury. Their Liege-style creations are nothing to scoff at, as they call for pearl sugar (imported from Belgium) and are made with a dough (not batter). Other favourites include the Canadian (maple syrup & vanilla ice cream), Cream & Cookies (mini Oreo & dark Belgian chocolate), and the Speculoos Bomb, which features a Nutella-like spread of Speculoos cookie butter.
White Lily Diner
Riverdale
Do yourself a favor and skip the upscale bistros for a reunion with some diner classics at Ben Denham and Ashley Lloyd’s comfort food spot. In addition to Southern grits and buttermilk griddle cakes, there are turkey clubs, hummus plates, Caesar-ish salads, and four different patty melts that can be attacked four different ways. To finish things off, they also do baked goods, such as lemon meringue tarts, roasted pear pies, and daily doughnuts that include sour cherry and sticky toffee pecan versions.
Sign up here for our daily Toronto email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Adamson Barbecue176 Wicksteed Avenue, Toronto
-
2. Bombay Street Food828 Bay Street, Toronto
-
3. Clocktower Bar1210 Yonge Street, Toronto
-
4. Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen119 Harbord Street, Toronto
-
5. Pray Tell838 College St, Toronto
-
6. Real Mo-Mo's51 Colborne St, Toronto
-
7. Street Shak646 Queen St West, Toronto
-
8. Baro485 King Street West, Toronto
-
9. Bodega Henriette1801 Gerrard St. East, Toronto
-
10. Crepe TO52 Church Street, Toronto
-
11. DOMA50C Clinton Street, Toronto
-
12. FAMO Sandwiches122 Sherbourne St,
-
13. Kaboom Chicken722 Queen St E, Toronto
-
14. Oakwood Hardware337 Oakwood Avenue, Toronto
-
15. Otto's Bierhalle1087 Queen St W, Toronto
-
16. P.G. Clucks Fried Chicken610 College St,
-
17. Planta1221 Bay Street, Toronto
-
18. Salt & Tobacco521 Parliament St, Toronto
-
19. Wafels and More237 Augusta Ave, Toronto
-
20. White Lily Diner678 Queen St East, Toronto
Adam Skelly and Alison Hunt’s lunch-only smokehouse expands on Toronto's adopted obsession with barbecue. The duo serve up traditional Texas BBQ from a wood smoker that's capable of handling up to 1,300lbs of meat at a time. Brisket, spare ribs, turkey breast, pulled pork, and sausage is paired with sides like slaw, beans, potato salad, plus imported bottles of Big Red soda.
Bay Street’s former What A Bagel space is now home to Bombay Street Food, a Mumbai-inspired spot that focuses on the delights of home-style Indian dishes. The menu isn’t extensive or full of butter chicken and samosas like you'd expect, but it introduces halal-friendly Chicken Frankie rolls (renditions on roti), Eggplant Bhaaji Pav, Masala Haddock, and vegetarian sides like Gunpowder Fries, which are tossed with South Indian spices and topped with a tangy coconut chutney.
The modern, naturalistic vibe of Clocktower Bar is pervasive whether you decide to sit indoors or outdoors: from the crisp pine tables, the white birch wallpaper, and the deer horns mounted next to liquor shelves, this Summerhill spot has a bright, airy feel befitting for the freshness of its cocktail offerings. Expect nuanced updates to old classics -- a Negroni made with pink salt tincture, for example -- and signature concoctions like the Persephone, made with Prosecco, cucumber-infused gin, St. Germain, and lime juice. For those looking to snack while sipping, consider stopping by on the weekends for a shared barbecue with Boxcar Social, the older sibling just next door.
How do you top 80-plus variations of small-batch cider? You don’t. At Her Father’s, the city’s first all-cider bar, you pair each local and international craft brew with versatile seasonal menus of brunch, lunch, dinner, and snack plates. Dishes like its lobster salad, cider-glazed cod, and deviled eggs with snow crab go hand in hand with cocktails such as the Spiced Apple Old Fashioned and the Ctrl + Alt + Delete, which spikes Shiny Peach Cider with Stoli, Pluck rooibos tea, and peche de vigne liqueur.
Pray Tell is a 50-seat snack bar from Nickie Minshall (Track And Field Bar), Dustin Keating (Montauk, Track And Field), and Chef Sonia Mondino (Home Of The Brave, Patois). PTB’s food menu is small, but each small, shareable plate is hearty, including California cold rolls, steak tartare, coconut ginger sorbet, and a pocket pizza supreme stuffed with bolognese and mozzarella served in a miniature pool of lemon herb oil. There’s also a curated wine list, Left Field and Mill St. brews, and cocktails that Make Nice with passion fruit puree and rose-infused cointreau.
Monique Guffens’ new King East eatery pulls flavors from Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands -- a great spot for casual dates and weekend hangs. For starters, go with an order of Tibetan vegetable dumplings to work up an appetite for mains such as the bison burger, grilled tofu & soba noodles, and the cider braised PEI mussels. If you’re fighting off post-work blues, then grab a glass of the tequila sangria.
If you’re a fan of Simone’s and Mr. Jerk, then you’ll grow fond of Street Shak. Tony Bradshaw’s Queen West Barbadian eatery screams fast-casual with a menu full of rotis, oxtail, jerk chicken salads, fish cakes and bakes, spicy tamarind and coconut tofu, and a Bajan-style macaroni pie. For those that can take the heat, there’s also a small cubby that’s dedicated to scotch bonnet hot sauces that pair well with drinks such as Boylan sodas and bottles of Carib, Red Stripe, and Heineken.
From the team behind Otto's Berlin Doner, Otto's Bierhalle satisfies all of West Queen West's beer and brat needs. The contemporary space is covered in hanging plants and littered with communal tables, providing guests with an open floor plan to swig an extensive list of imported suds and eat like a true German. A monstrous Bavarian platter surveys regional flavors with heaping servings of schweinshaxe, weisswurst, potato-beet salad, sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, and a selection of mustards.