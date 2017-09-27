This Toronto Bakery's Ice Cream Cones Are Actually Pastries

The warmer months may be coming to a close, but one Toronto sweet shop is holding on to those favorite flavors of summer with a modern take on an old Hungarian classic.
Named after a beloved grandmother who moved to Canada from Budapest, Eva’s Original Chimneys, located in Toronto’s Annex neighborhood, is serving up Kürtőskalács, also known as chimney cakes. Dating back to medieval times, they’re a bread-like pastry that’s cylindrical and hollow, with a crunchy outer layer and light and fluffy on the inside. Made by wrapping hand-rolled dough around a baking dowel, and then roasting them over a spit, the Eva’s pastries come in both sweet and savory options.
The crowning jewel of the shop, though, is its version of the chimney cake that’s loaded to the brim with soft-serve ice cream and enough toppings to make Candy Mountain look small. Cleverly called Chimney Cones, standout variations include Funfetti Party Cake with sprinkles, and chocolate sauce, and the Matcha Crunch, featuring a matcha Kit Kat and beautiful, green homemade matcha sauce. The true Instagram favorite, however, is clearly the pink lemonade ombré, coated with freeze-dried strawberries, raspberries, and pineapples to achieve that unicorn-esque effect, and filled with vanilla ice cream, fresh-cut berries, pink lemonade sauce, and a candied lemon.
Eva’s flagship storefront only takes cards, so make sure to bring the plastic. The franchise has some other options for Toronto residents, too: The Annex location serves a variety of vegan-friendly cakes and cokes, there’s a food truck roaming around the city, a pop-up location at Saks Food Hall, and a new store in Mississauga opening in September.
