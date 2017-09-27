“The limit does not exist,” declared Cady Heron in Tina Fey’s 2004 hit film Mean Girls. And that’s exactly what the folks at Toronto’s Junked Food Co. thought when brainstorming new ways to transform mac and cheese.
Starting with the Mac & Cheese Za, owner and chef Brian McKilligan decided to create a mac & cheese deep-dish pizza unlike any that came before. With a hybrid pie/pizza crust combination, this meal feels more like a “bowl of pizza,” according to McKilligan, filled to the brim with an ocean of cheese, baked until crispy, and topped with rich tomato sauce.
If the pizza isn’t your thing, the Mac Smash is basically a Frito pie on mac & cheese steroids. Starting with a simple bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos, this handheld meal combines creamy cheddar crack mac, Kentucky bourbon ketchup, lettuce, pico, chili sauce, black olives, jalapeños, and a healthy dose of sour cream all in the bag to create an explosion of ooey-gooey flavors.
Or for a more deconstructed approach, the Whack Mac is a plate of noodles covered in white chocolate and brie, garnished with Doritos and sage, and drizzled with sweet bourbon ketchup. This ain’t your mama’s mac & cheese.
Located in Toronto’s Dundas West neighborhood, the restaurant is open every day and serves a variety of junk food-inspired dishes. Watch the video above to learn why you should get some whacky macs and join Regina George on her all-carb diet.
Sign up here for our daily Toronto email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.