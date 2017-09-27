These Ice Cream Sandwiches Have a Breakfast Twist

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but what about dessert? Well, if you’re in Toronto, there’s one eatery making a perfectly medley of the two that you can enjoy any time of day.
Rosen’s Cinnamon Buns, located in Toronto’s Little Italy, is putting the perfect spin on the classic cinnamon roll by pairing it up with an unexpected companion -- ice cream. Inspired by a childhood treat of simple vanilla sweetness served between two warm waffles during the Canadian National Exhibition, owner Amy Rosen later envisioned an elevated take, swapping out the waffles for cinnamon rolls, a treat that anybody can get behind.
The Bunwich, as it’s called, is made by covering yeast-raised dough with “goop,” a delicious cinnamon spread with a concoction of secret spices, then rolling the dough into logs, slicing it into rounds, and baking until perfectly golden and dangerously gooey. The cinnamon rolls are then made into pseudo ice cream sandwiches with a brick of house-made vanilla ice cream in the center.
In addition to the Bunwich, Rosen’s also serves regular cinnamon buns, cinnamon bread pudding, and Ezra’s Pound drip coffee. The bakery, which is open daily, is also available for order on Uber Eats.
Watch the video above to learn more about why you should order your next treat hot and cold, from the Toronto Bakery with the best buns in town.
