DC's Politicians, Celebrities & Random Dudes on the Street Reminisce on the Half Smoke

Kitchens across the city have paid homage to the link in their own ways

"Hot dogs were really the gateway charcuterie for me, and when you live in DC and you're talking hot dogs, you have to pay respects to the half smoke. My favorite part of creating half smokes is that there's no set recipe, no real version. It's always been half beef and half pork, and it's always half smoked. We had to figure out our version at Red Apron through trial and error, and then put our own spin on it." -- Nathan Anda, Chef and Butcher, Red Apron

"Personally, the half smoke, or 'glizzies,' as it's more affectionately known, has always been a curious item. No one in the DMV seems to know what it really is, but the half smoke we have at DCity Smokehouse is exactly like the spicy Texas links I grew up eating... a few years ago, a friend of mine from Virginia set out to recreate the half smoke his grandfather used to get at the butcher. He and I did the usual Google searches to start, then we bought up any half smokes we could find. The whole time, I kept thinking they tasted so familiar, but I wasn't from DC, and didn't have childhood memories of getting half smokes from a street vendor. One of the last half smokes we tasted was from Manger, which I believe was originally a German meat processing company. That's when it clicked: half smokes to me were Texas sausages. I do have memories growing up getting sausages at the Texas State Fair and local barbecue spots, like Spring Creek Barbeque. In comparison to our Texas briskets, sausages are barely smoked and mild in heat. After that realization, the mystery is not what it is, but where the name comes from." -- Andrew Chiou, Director of Operations, DCity Smokehouse