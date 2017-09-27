Food & Drink

Where to Find the Best Burgers in Washington DC

By and Updated On 08/09/2017 at 04:04PM EST By And Updated On 08/09/2017 at 04:04PM EST
Proper Burger
Proper Burger at Duke's Grocery | APRIL GREER/THRILLIST

Trending

related

This Airline’s $10 ‘Apology Fares’ Let You Travel All Over Europe for Dirt Cheap

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

related

Tom Cruise and Conan Made the Perfect Carpool Karaoke Spoof

related

This Brilliant Map Could Change the Way You Look at Your Neighborhood

Stuff You'll Like

related

A Bunch of Confused People Got Emails From Amazon About Their Non-Existent Babies

related

This Comedian Hilariously Defends Guy Fieri, and He's Got a Point

related

This Fanny Pack Instantly Gives You a Hairy Gut

Our very own national burger critic ate a big ol’ slice of humble patty on his most recent tour to find the country’s best burgers. The town he didn’t expect to be a burger badass turned out to be “the most underrated” in the country. Of course, DC denizens have known this all along, and our burger scene is constantly changing to give us even more delicious patties to devour. Here are the best buns in the city right now.

Proper burger

Duke's Grocery

Address and Info

Dupont Circle

Recently dubbed No. 5 on that list of 100 best burgers in the nation, this double-patty pleasure is swimming in accolades AND sweet chili sauce. Also topping your Creekstone Farms beef is Gouda cheese, charred red onions, dill pickles, arugula, and garlic aioli. Don’t stop there -- pay a little extra for both a fried duck egg and chicken liver pâté.

Oak-Fired Prime Steak Burger
APRIL GREER/THRILLIST

Oak-fired prime steak burger

Bourbon Steak

Address and Info

Georgetown

Another member of the national Thrillist burger Hall of Fame, this juicy steak burger is as upscale as the swanky lounge that serves it. It’s draped in Cabot clothbound Cheddar and secret sauce, providing enough naughtiness to amp up the prime meat, but not too much to overpower it.

Burger américain

Le Diplomate

Address and Info

Logan Circle

The final DC entry in the top 100, this double-decker beauty is dressed up in a creamy sauce most akin to Thousand Island dressing (which, let’s face it, is still a mystery), plus pickles, red onion, and American cheese. It’s all stuffed into a home-baked bun, and we all know how good the bread department is at Le Dip.

The Mack at Ray's Hell Burger
APRIL GREER/THRILLIST

The Mack

Ray's Hell Burger

Address and Info

Mount Vernon Square

This unpretentious yet mouthwateringly delicious burger also made Kevin’s list of burger beasts. The meat is from Ray’s the Steaks, meaning it’s some of the best quality around, expertly butchered in-house. The Mack is just the right combination of lettuce, tomato, Ray’s heck sauce, pickles, cheese, and onion.

New England smash burger

The Salt Line

Address and Info

Navy Yard

You might not expect much from a New England seafood joint’s burger, but this Navy Yard newcomer slings some mean meat. The down-to-earth Smash Burger is two ground chuck patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo on a sesame bun. So simple, so satisfying.

Prez Obama Burger
APRIL GREER/THRILLIST

Prez Obama burger

Good Stuff Eatery

Address and Info

Capitol Hill

POTUS 44 loves burgers so much that Spike Mendelsohn named one for him. Actually, there’s more to the story behind the Prez Obama burger, which is covered in horseradish mayo and adorned with applewood bacon, onion marmalade, and Roquefort cheese.

Belleburger

Mirabelle

Address and Info

Downtown

Beef eaters across the DMV let out a collective cheer (and their arteries a collective squelch) when burger whisperer Frank Ruta opened Mirabelle with one of the most coveted stacks in the city. The sloppy but beautiful Belleburger is French onion soup in burger form, with melted cave-aged Gruyère cheese and Madeira caramelized onions, served wet or dry. (Choose wet.)

EatBar
APRIL GREER/THRILLIST

Double pimento cheeseburger

Eatbar

Address and Info

Barracks Row

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s ode to all things meaty and beasty (with a few green things thrown in for good measure) has a positively indulgent burger mounded with pimento cheese, spicy San Marzano tomato jam, and bacon. Come hungry, because this big daddy is not for the faint of heart.

The Standard

Red Apron Burger Bar

Address and Info

Dupont Circle

As if Chef Nate Anda of NRG didn’t have enough spots to hone his meatcraft, now he’s got a joint solely dedicated to burgers. The best part? You can feel less guilty about chowing down on red meat because he uses exclusively sustainable Virginia cattle. Opt for grass-fed, heritage-breed Ancient White Park patties in The Standard and let the robust beef speak for itself.

The jalapeño burger

The Black Squirrel

Address and Info

Adams Morgan

This burger den cranks out deceitfully decadent whoppers: they use gourmet Creekstone Farms beef that's ground in-house and blended with duck fat. Then, the burgers are cooked in a cast-iron pan (with more duck fat!) forming a crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside bite. Opt for the jalapeño burger because it comes with guacamole and two fried jalapeños stuffed with goat cheese.

Sign up here for our daily DC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Lani Furbank is a freelance food writer who routinely eats her weight in burgers. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @lanifurbank or read her work at www.LanisCupOfTea.com.

Laura Hayes is a DC-based food, drink, and travel writer who also contributes to Washington City Paper, Food Network, Arlington Magazine, and others. Follow her on Twitter @BTMenu.

Stuff You'll Like