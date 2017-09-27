Where to Find the Best Burgers in Washington DC

Our very own national burger critic ate a big ol’ slice of humble patty on his most recent tour to find the country’s best burgers. The town he didn’t expect to be a burger badass turned out to be “the most underrated” in the country. Of course, DC denizens have known this all along, and our burger scene is constantly changing to give us even more delicious patties to devour. Here are the best buns in the city right now.
Proper burger
Duke's GroceryAddress and Info
Dupont Circle
Recently dubbed No. 5 on that list of 100 best burgers in the nation, this double-patty pleasure is swimming in accolades AND sweet chili sauce. Also topping your Creekstone Farms beef is Gouda cheese, charred red onions, dill pickles, arugula, and garlic aioli. Don’t stop there -- pay a little extra for both a fried duck egg and chicken liver pâté.
Oak-fired prime steak burger
Bourbon SteakAddress and Info
Georgetown
Another member of the national Thrillist burger Hall of Fame, this juicy steak burger is as upscale as the swanky lounge that serves it. It’s draped in Cabot clothbound Cheddar and secret sauce, providing enough naughtiness to amp up the prime meat, but not too much to overpower it.
Burger américain
Le DiplomateAddress and Info
Logan Circle
The final DC entry in the top 100, this double-decker beauty is dressed up in a creamy sauce most akin to Thousand Island dressing (which, let’s face it, is still a mystery), plus pickles, red onion, and American cheese. It’s all stuffed into a home-baked bun, and we all know how good the bread department is at Le Dip.
The Mack
Ray's Hell BurgerAddress and Info
Mount Vernon Square
This unpretentious yet mouthwateringly delicious burger also made Kevin’s list of burger beasts. The meat is from Ray’s the Steaks, meaning it’s some of the best quality around, expertly butchered in-house. The Mack is just the right combination of lettuce, tomato, Ray’s heck sauce, pickles, cheese, and onion.
New England smash burger
The Salt LineAddress and Info
Navy Yard
You might not expect much from a New England seafood joint’s burger, but this Navy Yard newcomer slings some mean meat. The down-to-earth Smash Burger is two ground chuck patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo on a sesame bun. So simple, so satisfying.
Prez Obama burger
Good Stuff EateryAddress and Info
Capitol Hill
POTUS 44 loves burgers so much that Spike Mendelsohn named one for him. Actually, there’s more to the story behind the Prez Obama burger, which is covered in horseradish mayo and adorned with applewood bacon, onion marmalade, and Roquefort cheese.
Belleburger
MirabelleAddress and Info
Downtown
Beef eaters across the DMV let out a collective cheer (and their arteries a collective squelch) when burger whisperer Frank Ruta opened Mirabelle with one of the most coveted stacks in the city. The sloppy but beautiful Belleburger is French onion soup in burger form, with melted cave-aged Gruyère cheese and Madeira caramelized onions, served wet or dry. (Choose wet.)
Double pimento cheeseburger
EatbarAddress and Info
Barracks Row
Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s ode to all things meaty and beasty (with a few green things thrown in for good measure) has a positively indulgent burger mounded with pimento cheese, spicy San Marzano tomato jam, and bacon. Come hungry, because this big daddy is not for the faint of heart.
The Standard
Red Apron Burger BarAddress and Info
Dupont Circle
As if Chef Nate Anda of NRG didn’t have enough spots to hone his meatcraft, now he’s got a joint solely dedicated to burgers. The best part? You can feel less guilty about chowing down on red meat because he uses exclusively sustainable Virginia cattle. Opt for grass-fed, heritage-breed Ancient White Park patties in The Standard and let the robust beef speak for itself.
The jalapeño burger
The Black SquirrelAddress and Info
Adams Morgan
This burger den cranks out deceitfully decadent whoppers: they use gourmet Creekstone Farms beef that's ground in-house and blended with duck fat. Then, the burgers are cooked in a cast-iron pan (with more duck fat!) forming a crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside bite. Opt for the jalapeño burger because it comes with guacamole and two fried jalapeños stuffed with goat cheese.
Sign up here for our daily DC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.