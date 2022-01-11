The 10 Best Deals You Can Score During DC’s Winter Restaurant Week

DC’s annual Winter Restaurant Week is back, and it comes at a time when restaurants need your support more than ever as they contend with the Omicron surge and inclement weather resulting in some unexpected closures.

Hosted from January 17-23, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s Restaurant Week includes brunch, lunch, and dinner promotions at restaurants around the DMV area. In addition to the standard options available in the dining room, the group knows this year is all about flexibility—so there are ways to take advantage of deals at home as well, with takeout meals for two at $70 or $100 and meals for four at $140 or $200.

Whether you opt for lunch at a top Mexican restaurant that recently got a revamp or grab a seat at one of the city’s hottest new restaurants for just $55 per person, you can’t go wrong at any of the more than 175 participating restaurants. But to help you narrow it down, we rounded up 10 brand new spots, highly anticipated reopenings, and local favorites with unbelievable deals to check out this year during Winter Restaurant Week.