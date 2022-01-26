Where to Find DC’s Best Dumplings, According to the City’s Top Chefs

For people across the globe, the first of this month marks the start of the new year and an occasion for indulging in some of the best food of the year. Lunar New Year, often considered one of the most important days of the year across several Asian cultures, is a time for celebration, excess, and most importantly, symbolic food.

“The culture around Lunar New Year is all about bringing as many blessings to the table as possible for the year to come,” explains Erik Bruner-Yang, the chef behind popular DC restaurants like Maketto and Yoko and Kota. “Different dishes have different symbols or metaphors to represent those blessings.”

For example, eating long noodles brings hope for a long life, and dumplings, which look like little pouches or purses, channel wealth in the new year. “Lunar New Year is all about bringing prosperity,” Bruner-Yang says. “And, as the American saying goes, ‘you are what you eat.’ So if you put the two together, it makes a lot of sense that dumplings play a big role in the Lunar New Year.”

So whether you want to order dumplings for your Lunar New Year celebrations or just want to devour dumplings on any old day, we have you covered. We tapped Bruner-Yang, along with chefs from some of the city’s best restaurants like Lucky Danger, Moon Rabbit, Bantam King, and CHIKO, to help us round up the best places to get dumplings in DC, so here are their recommendations.