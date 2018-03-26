The Most Delicious Easter Brunches in DC This Year

Recommended Video Fork Yeah This Amazing Frito Pie Is the Ultimate Texas Comfort Food Watch More

Brabo Old Town Alexandria A spring prix fixe menu with casual elegance

Executive chef Sebastian Rondier is giving Brabo’s French-inspired cooking a burst of spring for Easter. The three course meal includes starters like carrot and cardamom soup with duck confit or a jumbo lump crab salad. From there, pick a seasonal entree of puff pastry wrapped Norwegian salmon with asparagus or a duo of roasted rack of lamb and braised lamb shoulder. Finish it all off with some spiced carrot cake or a salted caramel and chocolate torte. This special menu is available for $65 per person (excluding tax and tip) and some kids items will be available for a la carte purchase. Brunch hours are 11:30am to 3:30 p.m, and advanced reservations can be made online.

Bresca 14th Street NW Seasonal gastronomy with a dash of whimsy for the kids

Chef Ryan Ratino’s family-style Easter brunch is sure to be packed with his signature innovative and seasonal cooking style. He’s planning a feast that will include radishes and whipped butter with truffle and Parmesan cheese; Virginia lamb saddle stuffed with foie gras; whole roasted chicken, and more. The five-courses will be $50 with chicken, $59 for lamb, and $35 for kids ages six through 12 (all excluding tax and gratuity). Reservations can be made online for seatings all day, starting at 11:30am.

Le Café Descartes at the Embassy of France Georgetown Feast in true French style without leaving DC

The French know a thing or two about food, so Easter brunch at the embassy’s Le Café Descartes has the makings of a memorable meal. Highlights of the menu include a cold buffet of oysters, seafood, and charcuterie along with hot dishes like filet mignon with red wine sauce and salmon with saffron sauce. Be sure to save room for the dessert spread, too. Adults will get a welcome cocktail, and children can participate in an egg hunt for an additional $5. The event is on from 12pm to 3pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $75 for adults, $15 for children under 15, and free for anyone under age 5.

The Hamilton Metro Center Southern brunch favorites with a side of live Gospel music

The Hamilton will have three seatings of live Gospel brunch on Easter Sunday: 10am, 12:30pm and 3pm. Tickets (you must select the specific time when purchasing) are $45 and include a buffet spread full of traditional and Southern-influenced brunch fare. You’ll also get a complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary to start things off, along with a live performance from Wilbur Johnson and The Gospel Persuaders. Tickets may be purchased online.

The Lafayette at Hay-Adams Hotel McPherson Square Pay a premium for this buffet’s splurge-worthy choices and White House views

You’ll need to loosen the purse strings for this $120 per-person buffet at The Lafayettte, which includes a welcome glass of bubbly and tons of indulgences. Expect to fill up on Maryland jumbo lump crab cakes, Maine lobster cocktail, dry aged striploin steak, Shenandoah lamb leg, and red velvet whoopie pies. Take it all in atop the Hay-Adams, overlooking the the White House and the National Mall. Kids under 12 can get in on the action for $60. Reservations should be made online and are available between 11am and 4pm on Easter.

Iron Gate Dupont Circle Mediterranean-inspired cooking in a cozy and charming atmosphere

This romantic carriage house and dining room is hosting Easter brunch on two weekends, to coincide with both Catholic and Orthodox calendars. Brunch will be offered March 31 to April 1 and again from April 7 to 8. The $40 prix fixe brunch is served family-style and follows the restaurant’s Mediterranean sensibilities. Come for courses like rock shrimp and Meyer lemon arancini, rotisserie of spring lamb, and hearth roasted carrots. Iron Gate’s cozy carriage house and enchanting dining room make any meal here feel special. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged here and can be made through Open Table on their site.

Lincoln Downtown Three courses of family-friendly fun and a free Easter basket

Lincoln’s Easter brunch has the whole family in mind. Priced at $55 ($22 for kids under $12), it includes three courses and three family-style sides. Dig in to crab beignets, lobster thermidor, chicken and waffles, a farmer’s market frittata, and more. Children will also walk away with a complimentary Easter basket. Hours start at 10am, making it a good option for anyone who needs an early table. Call ahead at 202 386-9200 or book reservations online.

Osteria Morini Navy Yard An Italian bistro with perfect pastas and a waterfront view

Situated along the Potomac river, Osteria Morini has become a DC go-to for its well-executed pastas and Italian fare. Easter features a three-course meal, all served family style. Satisfy that Sunday appetite with items like prosciutto and mortadella meatballs, gnocchi with pomodoro and basil, roasted lamb saddle, wood-grilled arctic char, and a selection of desserts. The feast costs $57 per adult and $25 for children, and advanced reservations should be booked online through their website.

Pennsylvania 6 McPherson Square An Easter meal that comes with $5 glasses of rosé and free pastries

Kick back on Easter Sunday with $5 pours of rosé wine from 11am to 3pm at this American restaurant and raw bar. In addition to the a la carte selections, guests can order up a special of lamb and eggs with mint jelly or go with the lobster baked eggs. Free croissants and danishes will be served on arrival. You can make reservations online.

Rare Steak and Seafood McPherson Square A crowd-pleasing brunch grounded in Midwestern hospitality

In a city full of steakhouses, Rare has emerged as a favorite destination for upscale steak and seafood plates in a friendly atmosphere. The three-course Easter brunch runs $50 per person and includes some familiar options and twists on classics. Chase the last winter chills away with a bowl of broccoli and cheddar soup or an order of leg of lamb served with sweet potato hash and fried egg or a comforting mac and cheese with crispy pork belly. A selection of dry-aged prime steaks will be available for anyone wanting to take their meal to the next level. Reservations should be made online.

The Riggsby Dupont Circle An all-American dining room with retro feel

The Riggsby is the place to go for reinvented American favorites in a space that nods to the dashing supper clubs of decades past. The restaurant is serving a $45 two-course Easter brunch menu that also includes a pastry basket and choice of hot beverage. For starters, pick from options like a shrimp cocktail, organic Greek yogurt parfait, or avocado toast with quail eggs. Entree highlights include a Maryland crab cake Benedict and duck confit hash with fried egg. Desserts from pastry chef Alex Levin, including his delectable pot brownie sundae, can be purchased a la carte. Reservations should be made online.